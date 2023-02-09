Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-09 pm EST
172.78 USD   +0.95%
05:30pConsumer Cos Down on Housing Market Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:52pTSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall
RE
04:21pWall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Down on Housing Market Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

02/09/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the property market.

U.S. home prices rose in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, with notable exceptions in formerly booming markets such as San Francisco, the National Association of Realtors said.

Treasury yields rose, stoking fears that higher mortgage rates will cause a broader retreat in housing prices. "It does seem hard to believe you would not see some correction in housing, but housing takes longer to catch up," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade.

"People don't want to believe they have to cut their prices."

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, the Labor Department said. In 2019, when the labor market was also tight, claims averaged about 220,000 a week.

Pepsico shares rose slightly after the maker of sodas and potato chips posted higher quarterly sales on rising snack consumption. Similarly, cereal maker Kellogg was flat after it posted a 12% increase in quarterly sales.

Shares of grill maker Weber were flat after a pandemic-era boom in barbecue sales fizzled out, weighing on fiscal first-quarter sales. "The earnings season so far has been not inspiring to say the least," said Mr. Kinahan. "The retailers are going to be really interesting because they're going to report on their holiday season but more importantly, they're going to say: 'here's how we look,' taking into account many people have lost their jobs." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1729ET

All news about PEPSICO, INC.
05:30pConsumer Cos Down on Housing Market Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:52pTSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall
RE
04:21pWall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
RE
04:00pWall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
RE
03:08pWall St dips as Treasury yields rise; Disney hits 5-month high
RE
02:51pSuper Bowl Lvii's Mission 57 : End Student Hunger Completes 57-School Effort to Tackle You..
PR
02:08pInvestors Weigh Jobless Claims Report; Equities Fall
MT
01:38pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:24pDow, Nasdaq Shed Intraday Gains While Treasury Yields Trade Mixed as Investors Weigh Jo..
MT
01:16pWall St dips as Alphabet extends fall; Disney hits 5-month high
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEPSICO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 123 M - -
Net income 2022 9 693 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 239 B 239 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 171,16 $
Average target price 186,55 $
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Gregg Roden Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.-5.04%238 589
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.55%27 240
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-0.29%25 158
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.99%14 830
OSOTSPA0.88%2 531
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-7.65%1 811