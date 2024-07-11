Consumer companies fell as airlines hit an air pocket.

Delta Air Lines plunged after the Atlanta carrier said over-capacity and higher fuel costs weighed on second-quarter earnings. Shares of rivals United Airlines and American Airlines fell as the glut of airplane seats was viewed as an industrywide problem. Carriers have struggled to adjust to the snapback in demand for air travel that followed the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Conagra Brands slid after the food processor projected tepid growth. Rival Pepsico warned that consumers are now balking at higher prices after years of acceptance. Shoppers had long continued buying affordable treats such as Doritos and Lay's in lieu of bigger-ticket splurges such as restaurants, but that changed during the latest quarter and cutbacks are now happening in all areas, said Jamie Caulfield, PepsiCo's chief financial officer.

