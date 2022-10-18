Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PepsiCo, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-10-18 am EDT
174.05 USD   +0.76%
11:11aEngine No. 1 held talks with Coca-Cola on new recycling initiatives - source
RE
09:56aGloom turns to euphoria
MS
09:02aCheetos® makes mischief in the metaverse with the launch of halloween-themed chesterville
PR
Engine No. 1 held talks with Coca-Cola on new recycling initiatives - source

10/18/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sustainability-focused investment firm Engine No. 1 has held talks with Coca-Cola Co about steps the soda giant could take to ramp up recycling of its cans and bottles, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The activist investor, which won an against-the-odds board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp last year, has a passive stake in Coca-Cola through its Transform 500 exchange-traded fund. It also holds investments in PepsiCo Inc and Procter & Gamble Co.

Charlie Penner, the former Engine No. 1 partner responsible for getting three seats at Exxon, brought the Coca-Cola idea to Engine No. 1 from Jana Partners where he had been researching it, another source told Reuters.

Coca-Cola aims to have 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030, according to its sustainability goals.

Engine No. 1 has suggested a partnership between Coca-Cola and garbage collection and recycling company Republic Services Inc, in which Engine No. 1 holds a stake, newly launched global news platform Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Coca-Cola and Republic did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.97% 99.86 Delayed Quote.64.44%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.94% 174.31 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 730 M - -
Net income 2022 10 257 M - -
Net Debt 2022 31 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 238 B 238 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 172,73 $
Average target price 182,80 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.-0.56%237 972
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-20.84%21 370
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-3.50%21 231
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.47%12 601
OSOTSPA-26.28%1 993
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.4.62%1 665