The Frito-Lay Variety Packs' campaign with Hasbro celebrates moments of connection in new TV spots and a game experience that gives players a chance to win daily prizes.

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay® Variety Packs has teamed up with leading toy and game company Hasbro to show families how Frito-Lay snacks can add more joy to their snacking occasions and bring everyone together. As two brands dedicated to inspiring fun each day, Frito-Lay Variety Packs' and Hasbro's new campaign bring its iconic snacks and gaming experiences to life like never before and offers families a chance to win a $1,000 game chest.

Now airing on TV, digital and social media platforms, the campaign brings a world of fun to life in a series of four spots. They follow families and friends as they enjoy Frito-Lay Variety Packs throughout their day while becoming immersed in a vibrant, life-sized world of popular Hasbro games including THE GAME OF LIFE, CHUTES AND LADDERS, HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS and CONNECT 4.

"Frito-Lay Variety Packs is thrilled to partner with Hasbro, who connects generations of fans and families through its gaming experiences, to help foster more joy in everyday snacking with our bright, fun-filled campaign. Together, we want to encourage families to embrace moments of connection, whether it's a family game night or a road trip and add more fun and flavor to make this quality time more memorable," said Melissa Miranda, vice president of portfolio marketing for Frito-Lay Variety Packs.

To join in on the fun, families can find limited-edition Frito-Lay Variety Packs featuring popular Hasbro board games in stores nationwide now. The packs also feature a QR code to access a new interactive web game that allows players to explore an animated world inspired by both brands.

To play Frito-Lay Variety Packs' game, participants will need to scan the QR code inside the box and they'll choose an environment to open the virtual gameboard. Players can move through the game in a car inspired by THE GAME OF LIFE, collecting Frito-Lay snacks and looking for potential shortcuts to the finish line along the way.

Beginning now through May 19, players will have the chance to win a game chest worth $1,000 daily that includes Frito-Lay snacks, Hasbro games and more.

"With an expansive portfolio comprised of the world's most popular board games, Hasbro connects fans and families through gaming experiences that are fun to play, fun to watch and fun to share. This campaign with Frito-Lay Variety Packs is a natural expansion for our brands as we celebrate making the most out of family connections with snacks and adventure that will put a smile on everyone's face," said Matt Proulx, vice president of global experiences, partnerships and music at Hasbro.

For more information on how to play and win, visit fritolayvarietypacks.com/hasbro.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay's portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos® corn chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped snacks and SunChips® multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Frito-Lay at FritoLay.com, on X (@FritoLay), on Instagram (@FritoLay) and on Facebook (FritoLay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frito-lay-variety-packs-and-hasbro-bring-a-world-of-fun-and-flavor-to-life-in-new-campaign-and-interactive-game-experience-302104504.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America