Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 02:47:49 pm BST
174.37 USD   +0.37%
02:32pGolden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years
RE
11:11aREFILE-UPDATE 4-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years
RE
05/12Bottler Coca-Cola HBC mulls other options for Russian business
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

05/16/2022 | 02:32pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the McDonald's restaurant is seen in the window in Moscow

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global names to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating for more than 30 years in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion.

McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

In the Russia of the early nineties, the burger chain became a way to sample Western food and spirit for millions of people, even though the cost of one burger was several times bigger than many city dwellers' daily budgets.

"Some might argue that providing access to food and continuing to employ tens of thousands of ordinary citizens is surely the right thing to do," Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said in a letter to employees. "But it is impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine."

Though a vast majority of the stores in Russia are closed, a few franchised stores have stayed open, cashing in on its skyrocketing popularity. It generated about 9%, or $2 billion, of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine last year.

Over the weekend, long, snaking queues were seen at the restaurant in Moscow's Leningradsky Station, one of the capital's only branches that has remained open, social media footage showed.

McDonald's said it was looking to sell its restaurants in Russia to a local buyer, but will retain its trademarks.

"Given the circumstances of the sale, the financial challenges faced by potential Russian buyers, and the fact that McDonald's will not license its brand name or identity, it is unlikely the sale price will be anywhere near the pre-invasion book value of the business," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said.

McDonald's said it would ensure its 62,000 employees in Russia continue to be paid until the close of any transaction and that they have future jobs with any potential buyer.

After McDonald's decision to close stores in March, several American brands including Starbucks Corp, PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Co followed suit, scrambling to comply with sanctions and deal with threats from the Kremlin that foreign-owned assets may be seized.

"I would not be surprised to see other companies follow McDonald's lead of exiting the market," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.

Earlier in the day, French carmaker Renault said it would sell its majority stake in Avtovaz to a Russian science institute.

(This story refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

By Uday Sampath Kumar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.12% 244.95 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.14% 174.04 Delayed Quote.0.01%
RENAULT -1.76% 23.15 Real-time Quote.-22.74%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.93% 74.54 Delayed Quote.-35.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.98% 63.869 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
All news about PEPSICO, INC.
02:32pGolden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years
RE
11:11aREFILE-UPDATE 4-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years
RE
05/12Bottler Coca-Cola HBC mulls other options for Russian business
RE
05/11Beyond Meat losses mount on product launches, deep discounts; shares slump
RE
05/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A little respite for Wall Street
05/10/C O R R E C T I O N -- Frito-Lay North America/
PR
05/06PEPSICO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06Declaration of Voting Results by PepsiCo, Inc
CI
05/06Declaration of Voting Results by PepsiCo, Inc
CI
05/06Declaration of Voting Results by PepsiCo, Inc
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEPSICO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 515 M - 67 441 M
Net income 2022 11 520 M - 9 416 M
Net Debt 2022 30 979 M - 25 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 240 B 240 B 196 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 173,72 $
Average target price 183,20 $
Spread / Average Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.0.01%240 200
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.79%25 000
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC0.16%23 381
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.33%11 664
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.46%2 916
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.16.82%2 140