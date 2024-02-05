This unexpected dream team stars alongside Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez in an action-packed campaign

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Released today, the first-ever Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl commercial blows away expectations by introducing fans to Dina and Mita, a feisty duo of unlikely heroes whose love for the perfectly spicy, flavorful heat of Doritos Dinamita propels them through any obstacle that stands between them and their new favorite snack.

"I know everyone is going to love Dina and Mita just as much as I do. Their fire and spice were delivered so authentically in the commercial, thanks to the talented, diverse cast and crew," said star Jenna Ortega. "It means so much to me to not only star alongside Dina and Mita, but to collaborate with the whole team to bring the story of Dinamita's explosive flavors to life and to connect with Latin and Hispanic cultures."

In the commercial, airing during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, Ortega, Dina and Mita search for their favorite Dinamita chips when actor Danny Ramirez snatches up the last bag for himself. Since nothing will stop Dina and Mita from getting their hands on Doritos Dinamita snacks, the feisty pair leaves Ortega in the dust as they begin an explosive pursuit.

"I wasn't expecting Dina and Mita to be so committed to getting their hands on Doritos Dinamita. The flavor they brought to the chase was amazing," said Ramirez. "While it was a blast to play the antagonist in this story, I will be holding on to my Doritos Dinamita a little tighter from now on."

"Doritos has built a legacy over the past 24 years with Super Bowl campaigns that feature the highest caliber of talent and innovation, but you've never seen us like this before," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Foods North America. "We're not only bringing the entertainment to fans this year by introducing Dinamita during one of the biggest cultural moments of the year, we're talking directly to consumers who are on the lookout for something new, different and packed with flavor."

Encouraging fans to "Go Ahead, Try Us," Doritos Dinamita is getting in front of intense flavor seekers all year leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. From delivering a new spectrum of flavor and spice to retailers nationwide and building anticipation for their explosive in-game ad, to showing up in Las Vegas in style and reaching spice-lovers on social, Doritos Dinamita is bringing the heat:

For weeks, the brand dropped teaser images and videos (found here , here , here and here ) fueling fan speculation about what Ortega and Ramirez may have up their sleeves and who else may join them on their mission.

, , and ) fueling fan speculation about what Ortega and Ramirez may have up their sleeves and who else may join them on their mission. Doritos became the first sponsor this year to wrap a Las Vegas building in honor of Super Bowl LVIII when a giant Doritos Chip took over the South Strip. Fans in Las Vegas will also have the chance to win Super Bowl LVIII tickets if they spot and visit the larger-than-life chip and scan it through the Triangle Tracker lens starting today through February 10 .

building in honor of Super Bowl LVIII when a giant Doritos Chip took over the South Strip. Fans in will also have the chance to win Super Bowl LVIII tickets if they spot and visit the larger-than-life chip and scan it through the starting today through . In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, fans in Las Vegas can pick up free Dinamita snacks at the oversized, over-the-top Doritos Dinamita Slot Machine located on Fremont Street on Friday, February 9 and at Allegiant Stadium on February 11 , while supplies last. Not only will they score free Dinamita, but they'll also have the chance to win explosive merch.

can pick up free Dinamita snacks at the oversized, over-the-top located on Fremont Street on and at Allegiant Stadium on , while supplies last. Not only will they score free Dinamita, but they'll also have the chance to win explosive merch. On gameday, the stars of the Doritos Dinamita ad spot – Dina and Mita – will not only make their debut during the in-game commercial, they'll also be appearing around Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled – and keep their hands on their Dinamita.

After Super Bowl LVIII, Doritos Dinamita will continue to turn up the heat with even more flavor and spice as part of the brand's 360-degree marketing campaign. After the game, expect to see Dina and Mita take over TikTok, crashing videos from some of the platform's biggest creators. From more influencer collaborations and ongoing TV and digital flights to in-person sampling and a college ambassador program, fans can expect to see even more from the brand. Plus, who knows where else Dina and Mita will show up next in pursuit of their favorite snack.

New Doritos Dinamita Flamin' Hot® Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso and Tangy Fiery Lime flavored snacks can be found alongside fan-favorite Doritos Dinamita Chile Limón flavored snacks at retailers nationwide. Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso and Tangy Fiery Lime create a multi-dimensional experience in the new Dinamita® Stick form.

To keep up with Doritos Dinamita, tune in to Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, February 11 and follow @Dinamita on TikTok.

Frito-Lay at the Super Bowl

In addition to the in-game advertisement from Doritos Dinamita, Frito-Lay has been building excitement leading up to the big game with its 2024 NFL Playoff campaign, "Taste of Super Bowl." Running since Super Wild Card weekend and until the Super Bowl, the spot features three football legends reminded of their Super Bowl victories as they open bags of their favorite game-day snacks. Frito-Lay is also bringing even more to Las Vegas with an immersive fan experience at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip. From February 8 through February 11 at the New York, New York Hotel, fans can try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot, take a seat in the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel – and so much more.

In support of its ambitious pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) goals, Frito-Lay is reimagining packaging possibilities at the Chip Strip. Visitors will be able to help Frito-Lay test the latest touchdown in its sustainability journey – all while enjoying their favorite Game Day snack products. Featuring an industrially compostable bag, the new technology is a critical step forward in building a world where packaging never becomes waste.

As the Official Chip & Dip of the NFL, Tostitos is headed back to the Super Bowl with Tost by Tostitos. At the complimentary limited-time experience, Tostitos is inviting fans to go on a culinary journey and enjoy Tostitos chips and dip in a way they never have before. Tostitos' key ingredient – corn – is at the center of the recipes, taking Tostitos beyond the chip bag and transforming it into one-of-a-kind culinary creations.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-flavor-icons--dina--mita--heat-up-super-bowl-lviii-in-first-ever-doritos-dinamita-in-game-commercial-302052800.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America