By Dean Seal

The attorney general of New York has filed a lawsuit alleging PepsiCo's production of single-use plastic is polluting the Buffalo River.

Letitia James said Wednesday that PepsiCo's single-use plastic production contributes significantly to high levels of plastic pollution along the Buffalo River that is contaminating drinking water and harming wildlife.

PepsiCo hasn't warned consumers about the potential health and environmental risks of its single-use plastic packaging and misled the public about its efforts to fight plastic pollution, according to the lawsuit.

"All New Yorkers have a basic right to clean water, yet PepsiCo's irresponsible packaging and marketing endanger Buffalo's water supply, environment, and public health," James said.

A representative for PepsiCo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attorney general's office is asking the court for an order barring PepsiCo from practices that threaten the environment, along with disgorgement, fines and restitution.

