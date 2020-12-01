PepsiCo : And UEFA Champions League Continue Global Partnership Through 2024

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) today announced the extension of its partnership with football's elite UEFA Champions League for the 2021/22 – 2023/24 seasons. The continuation follows PepsiCo's recent announcement of its multi-year premier partnership with UEFA Women's football through 2025, now presenting a unified and significant presence across football's prestigious league.

SodaStream© joins PepsiCo's starting brand line-up for its UEFA Champions League activation, alongside the Pepsi® trademark – including Pepsi MAX, Lay's® and Gatorade™. Doritos®, Ruffles®, Lipton® and 7UP® will also support.

"Since becoming a sponsor in 2015, the PepsiCo and UEFA partnership has become stronger and more exciting each year. Today, it is the largest global platform we activate against, with more than 100 of our markets eagerly participating each season with best-in-class commercial programs, from iconic pack solutions and point of sale activations to engaging marketing campaigns with some of football's best athletes supporting our brands," said Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo's Global Chief Commercial Officer. "This year's addition of SodaStream presents an opportunity to share our efforts in creating a portfolio of options that go beyond the bottle and meet consumers' individual preferences on an influential world stage. We are energized and excited to continue this powerful partnership, and to unify our consumers and customers through the world's favorite sport and our beloved food and beverage portfolio."

The partnership includes a focus to advance equality and environmental causes, working together to deliver increasingly sustainable events and to make plastic waste reduction and recycling a key priority. Additionally, following an impactful program that provided football facilities for refugees in Jordan, PepsiCo and the UEFA Foundation for Children will continue to collaborate on programs that harness the unifying power of football for communities in need.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, said: "Since 2015, PepsiCo has become an integral part of UEFA's Champions League portfolio and we are delighted to welcome them onboard for another three-year cycle. PepsiCo is a trusted, innovative and influential partner and we are looking to draw on this energy and experience in order to work together to develop a wide range of activations which will benefit football fans across the globe in the coming years."

A hallmark of the partnership, PepsiCo and UEFA have pledged ongoing and increased support for the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi. Since its inauguration in 2016, Pepsi has brought epic live music performance to one of the largest annual sporting events, providing unprecedented fan entertainment to each Final.

