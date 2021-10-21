Log in
PepsiCo : Announces Pricing Terms for Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities - Form 8-K

10/21/2021
PepsiCo Announces Pricing Terms for Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

PURCHASE, N.Y. - Oct. 21, 2021 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that pricing terms for cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities are available at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Cash Tender Offers." This information will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Form 8-K, which can be found on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

Contacts: Investor Relations
investor@pepsico.com 		Communications
pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

1

Disclaimer

PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
