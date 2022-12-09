Advanced search
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
183.78 USD   +0.88%
PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

12/09/2022 | 08:01am EST
PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 (ending December 31) financial results and other related information on Thursday, February 9, 2023 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

  • Press release and 10-K at approximately 6:00 a.m. EST
  • Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST
  • Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EST

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-timing-and-availability-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301698723.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
