PepsiCo Currently Up 7 Straight Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is currently at $166.42, up $0.07 or 0.04%

--Would be highest close since June 7, 2022, when it closed at $166.56

--Currently up eight of the past nine days

--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 5.98% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best seven-day stretch since the seven days ending March 22, 2022, when it rose 6.9%

--Down 0.79% month-to-date

--Down 4.2% year-to-date

--Down 6.24% from its all-time closing high of $177.50 on April 28, 2022

--Up 13.26% from 52 weeks ago (June 29, 2021), when it closed at $146.94

--Down 6.24% from its 52-week closing high of $177.50 on April 28, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 52-week closing low of $146.94 on June 29, 2021

--Traded as high as $168.45; highest intraday level since May 31, 2022, when it hit $170.98

--Up 1.26% at today's intraday high

--Ninth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:44:42 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1202ET