Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:31 2022-06-28 pm EDT
166.09 USD   -0.16%
12:03pPepsiCo Currently Up 7 Straight Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/24President Capital Initiates PepsiCo With Neutral Rating, $168 Price Target
MT
06/24Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PepsiCo Currently Up 7 Straight Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is currently at $166.42, up $0.07 or 0.04%


--Would be highest close since June 7, 2022, when it closed at $166.56

--Currently up eight of the past nine days

--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 5.98% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best seven-day stretch since the seven days ending March 22, 2022, when it rose 6.9%

--Down 0.79% month-to-date

--Down 4.2% year-to-date

--Down 6.24% from its all-time closing high of $177.50 on April 28, 2022

--Up 13.26% from 52 weeks ago (June 29, 2021), when it closed at $146.94

--Down 6.24% from its 52-week closing high of $177.50 on April 28, 2022

--Up 13.26% from its 52-week closing low of $146.94 on June 29, 2021

--Traded as high as $168.45; highest intraday level since May 31, 2022, when it hit $170.98

--Up 1.26% at today's intraday high

--Ninth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 11:44:42 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1202ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEPSICO, INC. -0.05% 166.15 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
All news about PEPSICO, INC.
12:03pPepsiCo Currently Up 7 Straight Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2..
DJ
06/24President Capital Initiates PepsiCo With Neutral Rating, $168 Price Target
MT
06/24Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils
RE
06/23Bang Energy Terminates Distribution Deal With PepsiCo, Says All Disputes 'Settled And R..
MT
06/23Ex-exec Hamp arrested in 2015 on drug offence returns to Toyota
RE
06/22DORITOS® AND EGO NWODIM ANNOUNCE RETURN OF SOLID BLACK™ INITIATIVE SUPPORTING BLA..
PR
06/21Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts PepsiCo's Price Target to $172 From $175, Reiterates Equ..
MT
06/21UBS Refreshes its Views on US Beverages
MT
06/21UBS Adjusts PepsiCo Price Target to $182 From $190, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Risk appetite returns
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEPSICO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 603 M - -
Net income 2022 11 521 M - -
Net Debt 2022 31 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 166,35 $
Average target price 182,55 $
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.-4.36%229 705
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC0.00%23 649
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.30%22 990
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.86%12 185
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.73%2 879
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.18.94%2 055