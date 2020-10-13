Log in
PEPSICO, INC.

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/13 09:48:08 am
143 USD   +0.61%
09:30aPEPSICO : Finds Some Targets for Green Bond
DJ
10/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/09PEPSICO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
PepsiCo : Finds Some Targets for Green Bond

10/13/2020 | 09:30am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

PepsiCo Inc. said Tuesday that, as of the end of 2019, it has allocated about $447 million from a "green bond."

The soft-drinks and food producer in October 2019 issued a $1 billion bond aimed at providing funding for environmental initiatives and spending.

The company said it has used about $200 million from funds allocated so far to acquire recycled polyethylene terephthalate plastic for its North American beverage packaging.

Another $110 million has been allocated to help transition its fleet of vehicles to those that emit less carbon, PepsiCo said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0929ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
PEPSICO, INC. 0.34% 142.85 Delayed Quote.4.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69 517 M - -
Net income 2020 7 514 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 267 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 152,17 $
Last Close Price 142,13 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramon Luis Laguarta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hugh F. Johnston Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Lucius Vasella Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.4.00%196 417
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-28.45%18 978
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-23.07%18 440
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-29.45%8 985
OSOTSPA-14.81%3 326
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-37.33%2 979
