PepsiCo : Finds Some Targets for Green Bond

By Micah Maidenberg

PepsiCo Inc. said Tuesday that, as of the end of 2019, it has allocated about $447 million from a "green bond."

The soft-drinks and food producer in October 2019 issued a $1 billion bond aimed at providing funding for environmental initiatives and spending.

The company said it has used about $200 million from funds allocated so far to acquire recycled polyethylene terephthalate plastic for its North American beverage packaging.

Another $110 million has been allocated to help transition its fleet of vehicles to those that emit less carbon, PepsiCo said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0929ET