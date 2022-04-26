PepsiCo : Q1 2022 Press Release

PepsiCo Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full-Year

Outlook

Reported (GAAP) First-Quarter 2022 Results

First-Quarter Net revenue growth 9.3% Foreign exchange impact on net revenue (1)% Earnings per share (EPS) $3.06 EPS change 148% Foreign exchange impact on EPS (1)%

Organic/Core (non-GAAP)1 First-Quarter 2022 Results

First-Quarter Organic revenue growth 13.7% Core EPS $1.29 Core constant currency EPS change 7%

PURCHASE, N.Y. - April 26, 2022 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today reported results for the first quarter 2022.

"I am very proud of how our people and business have performed while operating in a dynamic and complex environment due to the ongoing deadly conflict in Ukraine. The humanitarian impact is especially tragic and beyond what words can describe. Our priority continues to be the safety, well-being, and security of our Ukrainian associates and we join all those praying for peace," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

Laguarta continued, "For the first quarter, we delivered strong results which reflect our presence in growing, global categories and the investments we have made towards becoming an even Faster, even Stronger, and even Better company with PepsiCo Positive (pep+) at the center of everything we do. Given the strength and resilience of our businesses to date, while reflecting higher than expected input cost inflation for the balance of 2022, we now expect our full-year organic revenue to increase 8 percent (previously 6 percent) and we continue to expect core constant currency earnings per share to increase 8 percent.

Looking ahead, we will focus on controlling what we can, such as enhancing our focus on productivity and sharpening our revenue management capabilities, while also continuing to make the necessary long-term investments to fortify our businesses and win in the marketplace."

1Please refer to the Glossary for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, including "Organic Revenue Growth," "Core" and "Constant Currency," and to "Guidance and Outlook" for additional information regarding PepsiCo's full-year 2022 financial guidance. PepsiCo provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange and commodity mark-to-market net impacts. Please refer to PepsiCo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the 12 weeks ended March 19, 2022 (Q1 2022 Form 10-Q) filed with the SEC for additional information regarding PepsiCo's financial results.

Summary First-Quarter 2022 Performance

Revenue

Volume(a)

Percentage Point Impact

Acquisitions,

Divestitures,GAAP Reported % Change

Foreign

Exchange

Translation

and Other Structural Changes

Organic % Change

Frito-Lay North America Quaker Foods North America

PepsiCo Beverages North

America

Latin America Europe

Africa, Middle East and South

Asia

Asia Pacific, Australia and New

Zealand and China Region

Total

14 11 5.5 19 - 14 8 9

- - - 3 8 2 1 1

- - 7 1 2 2

0.5 3

14 11 13 22 11 18 9 14

% Change Convenient Foods Beverages 1 (1.5) 3 4 7 1 (1) 10 7 (1) 15 3 6

Operating Profit and EPS

Core Constant GAAP Reported Items Affecting Exchange Currency % Change Comparability Translation % Change 4.5 (1) - 3 6 - - 6 839 (818) - 21 48 2 3.5 53 (204) 149 5 (50) 30 - 1.5 32 Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region 3 1 1 5 Corporate unallocated expenses 46 (8) - 37 Total 128 (122) 1 6 EPS 148 (142) 1 7 Frito-Lay North America Quaker Foods North America PepsiCo Beverages North America Latin America

Europe

Africa, Middle East and South Asia

(a) Excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes. In certain instances, the impact of organic volume growth on net revenue growth differs from the unit volume change due to the impacts of product mix, nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between bottler case sales (BCS) and concentrate shipments and equivalents (CSE). We report net revenue from our franchise-owned beverage businesses based on CSE. The volume sold by our nonconsolidated joint ventures has no direct impact on our net revenue.

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic Revenue Growth," "Core" and "Constant Currency."

Guidance and Outlook

The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange translation and commodity mark-to-market net impacts.

The Company now expects to deliver 8 percent organic revenue growth (versus our previous guidance of 6 percent) for fiscal year 2022.

Consistent with its previous guidance for 2022, the Company continues to expect:

• An 8 percent increase in core constant currency EPS;

• A core annual effective tax rate of 20 percent; and

• Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.2 billion and share repurchases of $1.5 billion.

In addition, the Company now expects a 2-percentage-point foreign exchange translation headwind to impact reported net revenue and core EPS growth based on current market consensus rates.

This assumption and the guidance above now imply 2022 core EPS of $6.63, a 6 percent increase compared to 2021 core EPS of $6.26.

Prepared Management Remarks and Live Question and Answer Webcast

At approximately 6:30 a.m. (Eastern time) on April 26, 2022, the Company will post prepared management remarks (in pdf format) of its first quarter 2022 results and business update, including its outlook for 2022, at www.pepsico.com/investors. At 8:15 a.m. (Eastern time) on April 26, 2022, the Company will host a live question and answer session with investors and financial analysts. Further details will be accessible on the Company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended

3/19/2022 3/20/2021

Net Revenue $ 16,200 $ 14,820

8,767 8,149

Cost of sales Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a) Gain associated with the Juice Transaction (b)

Operating Profit

Other pension and retiree medical benefits income Net interest expense and other

7,433 6,671

6,822 5,837

(3,322)

-

5,267 2,312

134 120

(240) (258)

5,161 2,174

4,273 1,723

Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Net income

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

888 451

12

9

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo $ 4,261 $ 1,714

Diluted

Net income attributable to PepsiCo per common share Weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

3.06

$ 1.24

1,391 1,387

(a) The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses for the 12 weeks ended March 19, 2022, as compared to the 12 weeks ended March 20, 2021, primarily reflects higher selling and distribution costs.

(b) In the 12 weeks ended March 19, 2022, we sold our Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands to PAI Partners for approximately $3.5 billion in cash and a 39% noncontrolling interest in a newly formed joint venture operating across North America and Europe (Juice Transaction).

