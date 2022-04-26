PepsiCo : Q1 2022 Press Release

PepsiCo Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full-Year
Outlook
Reported (GAAP) First-Quarter 2022 Results
|
First-Quarter
|
Net revenue growth
|
9.3%
|
Foreign exchange impact on net revenue
|
(1)%
|
Earnings per share (EPS)
|
$3.06
|
EPS change
|
148%
|
Foreign exchange impact on EPS
|
(1)%
Organic/Core (non-GAAP)1 First-Quarter 2022 Results
|
First-Quarter
|
Organic revenue growth
|
13.7%
|
Core EPS
|
$1.29
|
Core constant currency EPS change
|
7%
PURCHASE, N.Y. - April 26, 2022 - PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today reported results for the first quarter 2022.
"I am very proud of how our people and business have performed while operating in a dynamic and complex environment due to the ongoing deadly conflict in Ukraine. The humanitarian impact is especially tragic and beyond what words can describe. Our priority continues to be the safety, well-being, and security of our Ukrainian associates and we join all those praying for peace," said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.
Laguarta continued, "For the first quarter, we delivered strong results which reflect our presence in growing, global categories and the investments we have made towards becoming an even Faster, even Stronger, and even Better company with PepsiCo Positive (pep+) at the center of everything we do. Given the strength and resilience of our businesses to date, while reflecting higher than expected input cost inflation for the balance of 2022, we now expect our full-year organic revenue to increase 8 percent (previously 6 percent) and we continue to expect core constant currency earnings per share to increase 8 percent.
Looking ahead, we will focus on controlling what we can, such as enhancing our focus on productivity and sharpening our revenue management capabilities, while also continuing to make the necessary long-term investments to fortify our businesses and win in the marketplace."
1Please refer to the Glossary for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, including "Organic Revenue Growth," "Core" and "Constant Currency," and to "Guidance and Outlook" for additional information regarding PepsiCo's full-year 2022 financial guidance. PepsiCo provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange and commodity mark-to-market net impacts. Please refer to PepsiCo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the 12 weeks ended March 19, 2022 (Q1 2022 Form 10-Q) filed with the SEC for additional information regarding PepsiCo's financial results.
Summary First-Quarter 2022 Performance
Revenue
Volume(a)
Percentage Point Impact
Acquisitions,
Divestitures,GAAP Reported % Change
Foreign
Exchange
Translation
and Other Structural Changes
Organic % Change
Frito-Lay North America Quaker Foods North America
PepsiCo Beverages North
America
Latin America Europe
Africa, Middle East and South
Asia
Asia Pacific, Australia and New
Zealand and China Region
Total
14 11 5.5 19 - 14 8 9
- - - 3 8 2 1 1
- - 7 1 2 2
0.5 3
14 11 13 22 11 18 9 14
|
% Change
|
Convenient
Foods
|
Beverages
|
1
|
(1.5)
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
1
|
(1)
|
10
|
7
|
(1)
|
15
|
3
|
6
Operating Profit and EPS
|
Core Constant
|
GAAP Reported
|
Items Affecting
|
Exchange
|
Currency
|
% Change
|
Comparability
|
Translation
|
% Change
|
4.5
|
(1)
|
-
|
3
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
839
|
(818)
|
-
|
21
|
48
|
2
|
3.5
|
53
|
(204)
|
149
|
5
|
(50)
|
30
|
-
|
1.5
|
32
|
Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and
|
China Region
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Corporate unallocated expenses
|
46
|
(8)
|
-
|
37
|
Total
|
128
|
(122)
|
1
|
6
|
EPS
|
148
|
(142)
|
1
|
7
Frito-Lay North America Quaker Foods North America PepsiCo Beverages North America Latin America
Europe
Africa, Middle East and South Asia
(a) Excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and other structural changes. In certain instances, the impact of organic volume growth on net revenue growth differs from the unit volume change due to the impacts of product mix, nonconsolidated joint venture volume, and, for our franchise-owned beverage businesses, temporary timing differences between bottler case sales (BCS) and concentrate shipments and equivalents (CSE). We report net revenue from our franchise-owned beverage businesses based on CSE. The volume sold by our nonconsolidated joint ventures has no direct impact on our net revenue.
Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Organic revenue and core constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP information in the attached exhibits and to the Glossary for definitions of "Organic Revenue Growth," "Core" and "Constant Currency."
Guidance and Outlook
The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange translation and commodity mark-to-market net impacts.
The Company now expects to deliver 8 percent organic revenue growth (versus our previous guidance of 6 percent) for fiscal year 2022.
Consistent with its previous guidance for 2022, the Company continues to expect:
-
• An 8 percent increase in core constant currency EPS;
-
• A core annual effective tax rate of 20 percent; and
-
• Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.2 billion and share repurchases of $1.5 billion.
In addition, the Company now expects a 2-percentage-point foreign exchange translation headwind to impact reported net revenue and core EPS growth based on current market consensus rates.
This assumption and the guidance above now imply 2022 core EPS of $6.63, a 6 percent increase compared to 2021 core EPS of $6.26.
Prepared Management Remarks and Live Question and Answer Webcast
At approximately 6:30 a.m. (Eastern time) on April 26, 2022, the Company will post prepared management remarks (in pdf format) of its first quarter 2022 results and business update, including its outlook for 2022, at www.pepsico.com/investors. At 8:15 a.m. (Eastern time) on April 26, 2022, the Company will host a live question and answer session with investors and financial analysts. Further details will be accessible on the Company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.
PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
12 Weeks Ended
3/19/2022 3/20/2021
Net Revenue
$
16,200 $ 14,820
Cost of sales Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses (a) Gain associated with the Juice Transaction (b)
Operating Profit
Other pension and retiree medical benefits income Net interest expense and other
7,433 6,671
6,822 5,837
(3,322)
-
5,267 2,312
134 120
(240) (258)
Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Net income
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
888 451
12
9
Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo
$
4,261
$ 1,714
Diluted
Net income attributable to PepsiCo per common share Weighted-average common shares outstanding
$
3.06
$ 1.24
1,391 1,387
-
(a) The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses for the 12 weeks ended March 19, 2022, as compared to the 12 weeks ended March 20, 2021, primarily reflects higher selling and distribution costs.
-
(b) In the 12 weeks ended March 19, 2022, we sold our Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands to PAI Partners for approximately $3.5 billion in cash and a 39% noncontrolling interest in a newly formed joint venture operating across North America and Europe (Juice Transaction).
A- 1