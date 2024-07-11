PepsiCo, Inc. and Subsidiaries Q2 2024 Prepared Management Remarks

In discussing financial results and guidance, the Company refers to the following measures which are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): organic revenue growth, core results and core constant currency results. We use non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our business. We also believe presenting these measures allows investors to view our performance using the same measures that we use in evaluating our financial and business performance and trends.

We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Examples of items for which we may make adjustments include: amounts related to mark-to-market gains or losses (non-cash); charges related to restructuring plans; charges associated with acquisitions and divestitures; gains associated with divestitures; asset impairment charges (non-cash); product recall- related impact; pension and retiree medical-related amounts, including all settlement and curtailment gains and losses; charges or adjustments related to the enactment of new laws, rules or regulations, such as tax law changes; amounts related to the resolution of tax positions; tax benefits related to reorganizations of our operations; debt redemptions, cash tender or exchange offers; and remeasurements of net monetary assets. See below for a description of adjustments to our GAAP financial measures included herein.

Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

We use the following definitions when referring to our non-GAAP financial measures:

Acquisitions and divestitures: mergers and acquisition activity, as well as divestitures and other structural changes, including changes in ownership or control in consolidated subsidiaries and nonconsolidated equity investees.

Constant currency: Financial results assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation based on the rates in effect for the comparable prior-year period. In order to compute our constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, our current-year U.S. dollar results by the current-year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior-year average foreign exchange rates.

Core: Core results are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items from our financial results. For further information regarding these excluded items, refer to "Items Affecting Comparability" in "Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Q2 2024 Form 10-Q and in "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023. For the periods presented, core results exclude the following items:

Mark-to-marketnet impact: Mark-to-market net gains and losses on commodity derivatives in corporate unallocated expenses. These gains and losses are subsequently reflected in division results when the divisions recognize the cost of the underlying commodity in operating profit.

Restructuring and impairment charges: Expenses related to the multi-year productivity plan publicly announced in 2019, which was expanded and extended through the end of 2028 to take advantage of additional opportunities within the initiatives of the plan.

Acquisition and divestiture-relatedcharges: Acquisition and divestiture-related charges primarily include merger and integration charges and costs associated with divestitures, primarily consulting, advisory and other professional fees.

Gain associated with the Juice Transaction: In the first quarter of 2022, we sold our Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands to PAI Partners for $3.5 billion in cash and a 39% noncontrolling interest in a newly formed joint venture, Tropicana Brands Group (TBG), operating across North America and Europe (Juice Transaction). We recognized a gain associated with the Juice Transaction in our PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) and Europe divisions. In the second and third quarters of 2022, we recorded adjustments to the gain associated with the Juice Transaction.