PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 11-Jul-2024

The second is mathematical, but it's lapping. And we think, obviously, the laps are much better in second half and that has a - gives us confidence that we can get back to a mid-single-digit type of growth in the second half.

The third element is international. International is an area we've been investing for the last few years materially and is delivering for us. So first half of the year, 7%, within that - we will continue that same level of growth in the second half of the year. Pluses and minuses around the world, but the portfolio is diverse enough, scaled enough, profitable enough around multiple parts of the world that we believe that we can deliver.

And then now in the US, there is clearly a consumer that is more challenged and is a consumer that is telling us that in particular parts of our portfolio, they want more value to stay with our brands. That is not for all the consumers. It's some consumers, that is not for all the portfolio, it's some parts of the portfolio, and we have been working different tactics to give the consumer what they want and we see that is working and that's why we feel comfortable about, given the oxygen that we have in the P&L, that we'll be able to deploy in a very targeted way, thinking long-term about the category, making sure that it has good ROI, that we'll be able to turn around the - especially what you were referring, the food business to positive volume, and with that, a higher level of net revenue.

So that's how we're thinking about the second half. Again, we have [ph] green shots (00:05:51) with some of the activities we've been executing and July 4th has been very strong for us and we feel good about the business.

Now, the North America beverage business is also to be highlighted. It's a business that we said over time we want to stay with - deliver profitable growth, make sure we compete well in the category, but at the same time, improve our margins. We think we're executing the playbook well.

Actually, we've been accelerating the profitable growth delivery of the business and it should continue in the second half. We're investing in advertising and marketing even more in the platforms that are growing and that's what overall you put it all together, we feel good about the second half of the year and the momentum that we'll start 2025 with that.

Operator: Thank you. One moment for our next question. Next question comes from Bonnie Herzog with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

