This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Permalink

Disclaimer PepsiCo Inc. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 16:55:01 UTC.

Of all the routes Karl Dence has traveled as a Transport Driver for PepsiCo, the trip from Albany to Purchase, New York, this week might be the most significant. "I feel like it's my calling," Karl says. "It's an honor to have been asked to participate in this experience for a second year." On Wednesday, Karl drove the final leg of PepsiCo's Rolling Remembrance relay, the company's annual event that pays tribute to military members who lost their [...]