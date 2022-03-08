Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PepsiCo explores options for Russian business - WSJ

03/08/2022 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Pepsico sign is seen at its food-processing plant in Beijing's Daxing district, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc is exploring options for its Russian business, including writing off the value of the division, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, the company is reluctant to shut down its Russian unit due to its production of daily essentials like milk and baby formula, according to the WSJ report https://www.wsj.com/articles/pepsico-explores-options-for-russian-business-as-ukraine-crisis-deepens-11646767277?mod=latest_headlines.

PepsiCo did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

Political pressure is building on Western companies to halt business in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, McDonald's Corp said it would temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants in Russia.

Pepsi was one of the few Western products allowed in the Soviet Union prior to its collapse. The company has two production plants and sells snacks and beverages in the country, according to its most recent annual report for 2021.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 22.6 End-of-day quote.22.42%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.08% 24.74 End-of-day quote.24.51%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.63% 80 End-of-day quote.24.80%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.37% 223.26 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.27% 180.8 End-of-day quote.16.97%
PEPSICO, INC. -2.44% 158.34 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
S&P 500 -0.33% 4182.73 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 2.48% 186.7122 Delayed Quote.15.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.10% 121 Delayed Quote.62.52%
All news about PEPSICO, INC.
03:56pPepsico Inc Says Will Be Suspending Capital Investments And All Advertising And Promoti..
RE
03:56pPepsico inc - will continue to support the livelihoods our 20,00…
RE
03:56pPepsico inc - suspended operations in ukraine to enable our ass…
RE
03:55pPepsico inc - announcing the suspension of the sale of pepsi-co…
RE
03:55pPepsico inc - will be suspending capital investments and all ad…
RE
03:42pPepsiCo explores options for Russian business - WSJ
RE
02:39pPepsiCo Exploring Options for Russian Business Including a Write-Off of Value
MT
02:29pPepsiCo explores options for Russian business - WSJ
RE
02:24pPepsico Explores Options For Russian Business As Ukraine Crisis Deepens - WSJ
RE
02:24pPepsico exploring options for its business in russia, including…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEPSICO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 611 M - -
Net income 2022 9 148 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 162,45 $
Average target price 179,30 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.-6.48%224 742
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.33%24 541
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-17.73%20 038
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.53%10 758
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.38%3 256
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.7.88%2 212