Feb 10 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc forecast full-year earnings below analysts' estimates on Thursday, signaling that the beverage giant anticipates recent price increases to only partially offset the hit from runaway inflation.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 core earnings per share of $6.67, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)