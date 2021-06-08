PepsiCo : Frito-Lay to Create 160 Jobs with Rosenberg, Texas, Plant Expansion

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo and leading snack manufacturer, along with Fort Bend County, today announced a $200 million investment at its Rosenberg, Texas, site. The investment will add two manufacturing lines for Funyuns and tortilla chips, as well as increase capacity in its warehouse to enhance capabilities and enable future growth. Anticipated to be complete by 2023, the project will provide 160 new, full-time jobs.

The Frito-Lay Rosenberg facility today employs more than 750 full-time plant and fleet associates and produces more than 117 million pounds of snacks annually.

"We've called Rosenberg home for nearly 40 years. Throughout that time, the support of Fort Bend County has helped us invest in the right areas so that we can continue to grow and provide jobs to the community," said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain, PepsiCo Foods North America. "The Rosenberg site has the largest footprint of any Frito-Lay facility in Texas, producing snacks for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia, and several other parts of the country when we hit times of peak demand. We thank Fort Bend County for bringing investments like this to life."

This is the second investment Frito-Lay has made since 2019 to the Rosenberg site when the company announced a $138 million investment that added a new Cheetos line, new seasoning and packaging equipment and a warehouse expansion, set to be complete late 2021.

"Frito-Lay has been a long-time partner in Fort Bend County, coming to Rosenberg in 1982 with about 100 employees," said Vincent M. Morales, Jr., commissioner, Fort Bend County Commissioner's Office, Precinct One. "They have expanded in Rosenberg over the years, choosing to grow their footprint in our community, and now have more than 700 employees – and that number will go up with this latest expansion. They are active corporate citizens, and one of our larger employers. We are proud of our partnership with Frito-Lay and thank them for their investment in Fort Bend."

Ongoing Commitment to the Community

With Frito-Lay's continued commitment to the communities where its associates live and work, the company has programs to give back in the Houston area, including its Building the Future Together initiative in partnership with Feed the Children. The program provided donations to five Houston-area high schools during the 2020-2021 school year, supplementing 33,000 meals and providing monthly deliveries of other items such as school supplies, snacks, books, hand sanitizer and personal care items. In addition, The PepsiCo Foundation program to support Black and Hispanic aspiring and graduating community college students has partnered locally with Houston Community College, providing more than 200 scholarships over the next two years.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http:www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

About Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County, 25 minutes from Houston's central business district, is the tenth largest county in Texas. Over 900 square miles and one of the fastest growing counties in the U.S., Fort Bend is expected to reach 1 million people in the next five years. The most diverse county in the state, Fort Bend is an inclusive community that leads the Greater Houston region in educational attainment, diversity, and median household income. With a strong commercial base, access to markets, a pro-business culture, and exceptional quality of life, Fort Bend continues to attract commercial and residential development across the county. To learn more about Fort Bend County, please visit our website at www.FortBendCounty.com.

