PepsiCo : vows to cut soda sugar levels by 25% in EU by 2025

July 1 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it
plans to reduce sugar content in sodas and iced teas by a fourth
in the European Union and launch more nutritious snacks by 2025,
to attract more health-conscious consumers in its second-biggest
market.
As part of its push, the company aims to reformulate
products using low-calorie sweeteners, launch healthy snacks
like its popcorn line PopWorks and take low-fat brands including
the Lay's Oven Baked range to new markets.
Soda makers have been under pressure to reduce added sugar
in their drinks, especially in Europe where several countries
have levied taxes on sweetened sodas, fruit juices and flavored
water to tackle health and obesity issues.
"In Europe today, almost one in three beverages we sell is
sugar-free and we believe this trend will continue to grow over
time," said PepsiCo Europe's Chief Executive Officer Silviu
Popovici.
Europe accounted for nearly a fifth of PepsiCo's overall
sales last year, making it the second-biggest revenue generating
region after North America.
The company is planning for a 25% reduction in added sugar
levels by 2025 and a 50% cut by 2030 in beverages like
Pepsi-Cola, Lipton Ice Tea and 7UP sold across Europe.
With an eye on making healthy snacks its fastest growing
food category over the next four years, PepsiCo is aiming for a
more than tenfold increase in sales by 2025 and expanding it to
a $1 billion portfolio by 2030.
UNESDA, which represents Europe's soft drinks industry
including Coca-Cola and Suntory Beverage, said on Tuesday it
would work to reduce average added sugars in beverages by 10%,
bringing the overall reduction over the last two decades to 33%.
