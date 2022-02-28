PepsiCo on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is currently at $162.56, down $5.82 or 3.46%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 2, 2021, when it closed at $160.62

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 3.56%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Down 6.32% month-to-date

-- Down 6.42% year-to-date

-- Down 7.45% from its all-time closing high of $175.64 on Jan. 14, 2022

-- Up 24.45% from 52 weeks ago (March 1, 2021), when it closed at $130.62

-- Up 26.18% from its 52-week closing low of $128.83 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $162.38

-- Down 3.56% at today's intraday low

-- Fourth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:45:14 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-28-22 1304ET