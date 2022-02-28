Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PepsiCo on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

02/28/2022 | 01:05pm EST
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is currently at $162.56, down $5.82 or 3.46%


-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 2, 2021, when it closed at $160.62

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 3.56%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Down 6.32% month-to-date

-- Down 6.42% year-to-date

-- Down 7.45% from its all-time closing high of $175.64 on Jan. 14, 2022

-- Up 24.45% from 52 weeks ago (March 1, 2021), when it closed at $130.62

-- Down 7.45% from its 52-week closing high of $175.64 on Jan. 14, 2022

-- Up 26.18% from its 52-week closing low of $128.83 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as low as $162.38

-- Down 3.56% at today's intraday low

-- Fourth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 12:45:14 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-22 1304ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -0.57% 14121.671669 Real-time Quote.-13.06%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.40% 13651.498886 Real-time Quote.-12.47%
PEPSICO, INC. -3.43% 162.75 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 633 M - -
Net income 2022 9 147 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 233 B 233 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float -
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 168,38 $
Average target price 178,57 $
Spread / Average Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.-3.07%232 946
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.42%25 833
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-4.08%24 205
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.24%11 653
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.92%3 306
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.7.42%2 200