PepsiCo on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is currently at $186.16, up $0.75 or 0.4%

--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972

--Would be first new all-time high since Dec. 1, 2022

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 0.78% over this period

--Up 2.12% month-to-date

--Up 3.04% year-to-date

--Up 7.15% from 52 weeks ago (April 25, 2022), when it closed at $173.74

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 19.24% from its 52-week closing low of $156.12 on June 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $186.57; highest intraday level since Dec. 13, 2022, when it hit $186.84

--Up 0.63% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:09:22 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1128ET