  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:46:22 2023-04-24 am EDT
185.82 USD   +0.22%
11:29aPepsiCo on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
07:02aCoca-Cola beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand
RE
04/21S&P 500 Posts 0.1% Weekly Drop, Led by Communication Services as Mixed Q1 Earnings Contribute to Recession Fears
MT
PepsiCo on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

04/24/2023 | 11:29am EDT
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is currently at $186.16, up $0.75 or 0.4%


--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972

--Would be first new all-time high since Dec. 1, 2022

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 0.78% over this period

--Up 2.12% month-to-date

--Up 3.04% year-to-date

--Up 7.15% from 52 weeks ago (April 25, 2022), when it closed at $173.74

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 19.24% from its 52-week closing low of $156.12 on June 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $186.57; highest intraday level since Dec. 13, 2022, when it hit $186.84

--Up 0.63% at today's intraday high


All data as of 11:09:22 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1128ET

More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 89 793 M - -
Net income 2023 9 714 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 255 B 255 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 315 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.2.63%255 368
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC10.40%28 576
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.36%17 450
OSOTSPA-2.65%2 399
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.0.63%1 931
A.G. BARR P.L.C.-4.88%700
