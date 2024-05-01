As a Preferred Salty Snack of the Kentucky Derby, the popped, never fried snack offers at-home Derby viewers the chance to win $20,000 plus a Derby-style garland of PopCorners®

PLANO, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- And they're off! … PopCorners®, that is. As a brand known for breaking convention, PopCorners is adding a new flavor to its stable – PopCorners Jalapeño Popper, a limited-edition flavor that offers a mix of jalapeño heat with the taste of smooth and savory cheese. The new take on a classic with a kick joins other fan favorite flavors, White Cheddar, Kettle Corn, and Sea Salt.

Kentucky Derby Week attendees will get the first chance to try the newest flavor at the PopCorners Snackbook on the Churchill Downs grounds on May 3 and 4. Guests will be transported back to a 1920s-style venue but instead of selecting a prized thoroughbred, they'll have a chance to "Get Caught with Something Good™" by placing free bets on their favorite PopCorners flavors for the chance to win delicious prizes, including the new Jalapeño Popper flavor.

"We're excited to give fans an opportunity to try our newest PopCorners flavor in an unexpected and fun setting," says Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing, PepsiCo. "In developing the new Jalapeño Popper flavor, we saw an unmet desire for spicier options in the snack aisle. So, we decided to embrace our 'popped, never fried' motto with a unique take on a familiar food."

The PopCorners Snackbook arrives on the heels (or hooves) of the brand's new "Get Caught with Something Good" commercial. Released last month, the commercial inserts PopCorners into an unconventional situation – a Prohibition-era speakeasy – where guests are served the popped snack instead of the typical bootlegged beverage.

Fans who can't attend the brand's limited-time pop-up at Churchill Downs can still participate in a nationwide sweepstakes. From May 4 to May 6, Derby viewers everywhere can simply share a selfie from their race day celebrations for a chance to win a $20,000 cash prize and an iconic Derby-style garland – made out of PopCorners instead of roses. To enter, follow @PopCorners on X, like the brand's Derby Day tweet on May 4, and reply with your photo along with #PopCornersDerbySweepstakes.

The latest in the brand's portfolio of flavors, PopCorners Jalapeño Popper is available starting in May for a limited time in 6.5 oz bags for $4.79 or 3 oz bags for $2.99. See here for more information and official rules around the PopCorners Derby sweepstakes.

