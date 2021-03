By Josh Beckerman

Quaker Oats Co., a PepsiCo Inc. unit, is voluntarily recalling 4,550 bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor due to the risk of undeclared soy ingredients.

The recalled 3.03-ounce bags have a UPC code of 0 30000 31984 0 and a best before date of May 29, 2021. No illnesses have been reported, Quaker said.

