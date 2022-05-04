Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PepsiCo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEP   US7134481081

PEPSICO, INC.

(PEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 12:11:11 pm EDT
170.82 USD   +1.68%
12:00pRussian cheesemaker to snap up idled PepsiCo juice business
RE
05/03PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/03PepsiCo, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian cheesemaker to snap up idled PepsiCo juice business

05/04/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows a plant of PepsiCo company in Azov

(Reuters) - Russia has approved the purchase of PepsiCo owned Wimm-Bill-Dann Beverages by a local cheesemaker, the anti-monopoly service said on Wednesday, a business the U.S. food and drink giant said it decided to sell last year.

In early March PepsiCo said it was suspending sales of its sodas in Russia, one of many Western consumer brands to halt operations in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. It will remain the owner of Wimm-Bill-Dann, a separate dairy business, one of the largest in Russia.

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Wednesday said it approved an application from Multipro, a Russian cheesemaker that specialises in Mozzarella for pizzas and white-rind cheeses such as Brie and Camembert, to buy Wimm-Bill-Dann Beverages.

Foreign-owned asset sales in Russia are in focus as many Western companies leave the market over events in Ukraine, giving some local firms the chance to pick up assets on the cheap, but PepsiCo told Reuters on Wednesday its decision to sell the business had been taken last year.

"PepsiCo decided to sell the production site in Ramenskoye, which has not been functioning since 2015 and does not make any products," it said in a written response to Reuters.

The site includes administrative buildings, as well as storage, production and infrastructure sites, all of which will be taken over by the new owner, PepsiCo said.

PepsiCo, whose colas were one of the few Western products allowed in the Soviet Union prior to its collapse, said in March it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food, in Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 24.38 End-of-day quote.32.30%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.40% 25.3 End-of-day quote.27.33%
COLAS 0.00% 118 Real-time Quote.-6.72%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 74.05 End-of-day quote.15.88%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 182.775 End-of-day quote.18.24%
PEPSICO, INC. 1.86% 171.1 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 1.96% 185.2696 Real-time Quote.15.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.36% 65.875 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
All news about PEPSICO, INC.
12:00pRussian cheesemaker to snap up idled PepsiCo juice business
RE
05/03PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/03PepsiCo, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
04/29DZ Bank Raises PepsiCo's Price Target to $184 From $180, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
04/29U.S. consumer sector braces for slowing demand as inflation bites
RE
04/28CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Consumer Staples Outperform in April, These Stocks Benefit (ROAG, PEP..
AQ
04/27Keurig Dr Pepper Poised for Solid First-Quarter Sales on Packaged Beverage Strength, RB..
MT
04/27Jefferies Adjusts Price Target for PepsiCo to $188 From $183, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
04/27Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for PepsiCo to $187 From $178, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target for PepsiCo to $187 From $186, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEPSICO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 565 M - -
Net income 2022 11 627 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 232 B 232 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 309 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PEPSICO, INC.
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 167,99 $
Average target price 182,70 $
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon Luis Laguarta Vice President-Business Development
Hugh F. Johnston President-Pepsi-Cola North America
Rene Lammers Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pietro Antonio Tataranni Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Life Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPSICO, INC.-3.29%232 277
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.53%24 498
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-2.65%23 017
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.37%11 353
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.19%3 062
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.11.44%2 031