STACY'S® PITA CHIPS SHINES LIGHT ON THE NEXT GENERATION OF FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS WITH GIRL SCOUTS® OF THE USA

Stacy's introduces limited-edition flavor and pledges a donation of $50,000 to the Girl Scouts

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a female-founded brand that grew from a sandwich cart to distribution throughout the U.S. and Canada, Stacy's® Pita Chips is continuing its ongoing commitment to help women rise. This year, as part of a licensing relationship with Girl Scouts® of the USA (GSUSA), Stacy's is releasing a new limited-edition Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavor, Stacy's® Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Flavored Pita Thins, and pledging a donation of $50,000 to Girl Scouts to support the next generation of female entrepreneurs. Aligned with Stacy's mission, GSUSA has a long legacy of helping girls develop confidence, courage, character and the skills needed to thrive in today's world.

"Girl Scouts has always encouraged our members to discover their strengths, learn new skills and rise to new challenges – gaining friends and mentors along the way," said Corby Herschman, director of institutional giving at Girl Scouts of the USA. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Stacy's Pita Chips, a brand that knows the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive."

Since 2017, Stacy's has connected thousands of women entrepreneurs with each other and invested thousands of dollars in women-founded businesses through the Stacy's Rise Project, a grant and mentorship program dedicated to helping women grow their businesses. Over the years, Stacy's has created a community that demonstrates the power of women coming together to lift each other up and celebrate each other's successes.

"Stacy's believes that when women rise, we all rise. And now, we're expanding this idea by supporting these entrepreneurs in partnership with the Girl Scouts," said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, "We always seek to bring more meaning to everyday moments, whether through impactful actions for our community or unexpected and delicious new flavors. Just like our pita chips, this is an artfully crafted partnership that we are thrilled to share with our fans."

From the Girl Scouts to grocery shelves, Stacy's is bringing the popular Thin Mints flavor to stores nationwide starting in September for a limited time only. Shoppers can join Stacy's in supporting the next generation of women entrepreneurs by scanning the on-pack QR code to learn more about the partnership. For more information, please visit www.stacyssnacks.com/girlscouts and check out @stacys on Instagram.

About Stacy's® Snacks

Stacy's Snacks is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

