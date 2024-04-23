09:34 ET -- PepsiCo is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. PepsiCo earnings and sales jumped last quarter, as higher prices offset a drop in volumes. Sales were up 2.3% at $18.25 billion, clearing analysts' projections. Volumes dropped 2% on an organic basis, largely driven by a slowdown in beverages, plus a subsidiary's voluntary recall of certain granola bars and cereals. Revenue rose to $18.25 billion from $17.85 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' forecasts for $18.08 billion, according to FactSet. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-24 0949ET