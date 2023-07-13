9:55 a.m. ET -- PepsiCo is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The food and beverage giant posted quarterly results that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its full-year revenue and profit outlook. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)


