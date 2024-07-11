14:14 ET -- PepsiCo is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said sales volume at its Frito-Lay North America business were down 4% in the latest quarter. Pepsi is one of several consumer goods companies reporting flat or lower sales, as inflation weighs on the purchasing power of consumers. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


