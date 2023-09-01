Corporate Presentation
September 2023
PeptiDream Inc.
(TSE : 4587)
PeptiDream - Investment Highlights
Global Leader in the Discovery and Development of Macrocyclic Peptide Therapeutics
Industry Leading
Peptide Discovery
Platform
PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology
- Unparalleled peptide library generation (trillions) and hit finding platform
- Unrivaled # of building blocks
- Continuous evolution of the technology, translating learnings from advancing programs back into the platform improvements
- World-classchemistry, biology, bioinformatics, structural biology, modeling, profiling and ADME teams to turn hit peptide candidates into development candidates
Strong IP portfolio
Foundational in
Leading and Expanding
the Field
PeptiDream at the center of a large and diverse network of discovery and development partnerships
- Collaborations with large, mid, and small sized pharma companies all over the world creating the ecosystem
- Licensing of the PDPS discovery platform to global and Japan pharma partners solidifies the network around a common platform.
- Further grow the network and modality through strategic partnerships
- Develop products in house and license to network partners
Diverse Big Pharma-
Sized Pipeline
PeptiDream has a large diverse pipeline of programs spanning peptide modality, disease areas and development partners
- Over 120+ discovery and development programs
- Spans variety of peptide modalities, from peptide therapeutics to peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) to multi- functional peptide conjugates (MPCs)
- Across broad range of therapeutic areas and discovery and development partners
Markets 24 radiodiagnostic and 8 radiotherapeutic products in Japan through PDRadiopharma
Business Model
Driving Profitability
and Growth
PeptiDream's unique multifaceted business model has allowed company to be profitable since 2011
- Year over year growth in revenue and profits from three complementary and synergistic business strategies
- Grow the business and the pipeline through partnerships and cash flow, not through capital raises
- Phenomenal growth potential as the pipeline matures
Japan radiopharmaceutical and radiodiagnostic business provides stable, positive cash flow
2
PeptiDream - Historical Snapshot
From University Startup to Growing Japan-Based Drug Discovery Powerhouse
PeptiDream Inc.
Selected as a constituent of The JPX Prime 150 Index
2023
PDRadiopharma Inc.
PDRadiopharma Chiba Plant
Acquired PDRadiopharma Inc.
(Radiopharmaceutical business)
Changed to the Prime Market
of the TSE
Relocated corporate headquarters
2022
JPY 30.0 B1)/
704 employees2)
JPY 26.8 B/
PeptiDream headquarters (Kawasaki)
to Kawasaki
680 employees
PeptiDream Founded
(Spinout from the University of Tokyo)
2006
Revenue/
Total employees
Changed to the first section of the TSE
2015
JPY 2.4B /
JPY 0.6B /
50 employees
32 employees
2017
JPY 4.8B/
68 employees
Note: Financial numbers prior to FY2021 are based on JGAAP, IFRS is applied after FY2022.
1) Consolidated revenue forecast for FY2023 2) PeptiDream Inc.: 208 employees, PDRadiopharma Inc.: 496 employees (as of June 2023)
3
PeptiDream's Equity Holdings
Key progress on programs with the partners
Computational Drug Discovery (2017-)
- Partnering discussions in progress for KIT inhibitor program
Radiopharmaceutical
Development,
Manufacturing and
Sales (2022-)
- Indication expansion for AMYViD approved
- In-licensingdiscussions to accelerate short-term pipeline growth
Note: (Year) represents the year that PeptiDream invested in the company.
<5%
5%
<15%
39.5%
39.4%
100%
Strategic Partner in Radiopharmaceuticals (2020-)
- Announced the 2nd development candidate from PeptiDream collaboration
- IND-enablingstudies and imaging studies in humans on-going
Peptide CDMO Business (2017-)
- Expanding the peptide and oligonucleotide API manufacturing business
- Progress in development of new platform technologies
Growth Factor Business (2020-)
- 6 products currently in the market
- Planning launch of additional products in 2023
- Targeting market opportunities in lab-grown meat in addition to regenerative medicine and cell therapy
- Partnering discussions for therapeutic use
COVID-19 Therapeutics (2020-)
- Confirmed favorable safety profile in humans (clinical research in Japan)
- Anticipate US phase 1 trial to start in Q1 2024, with financial support from AMED
4
Macrocyclic Peptides as an Expanding Drug Class
Several Approved Macrocyclic Peptide Drugs With Over $1B in Annual Sales
Long History of Macrocyclic Peptides As Drugs Macrocyclic Peptides Have Positive Features of Both Small & Large Molecules
Molecular weight
Large
Small
0.6kD
2.5kD
150kD~
Small molecules
Macrocyclic peptides
Large molecules
•
Good at recognizing
• High affinity and specificity
•
High affinity and
binding pockets but
•
Good at inhibiting PPIs
specificity
not PPIs or shallow
• Good at recognizing shallow
•
Good at inhibiting PPIs
surfaces
interacting surfaces and
•
Good at recognizing
•
Orally bioavailable
binding pockets
shallow interacting
•
Membrane permeable
•
Oral bioavailability possible
surfaces of proteins
•
Near limitless targets
•
Near limitless targets
• Not oral - limited targets
•
However difficult and
• Relative ease and speed in
• Relative ease and speed
time consuming to find
finding a suitable hit
in finding a suitable hit
Most approved macrocyclic drugs arose from natural products, limiting discovery!
Note: 1) Approved by CDER (Center for Drug Evaluation and Research) as new molecular entities.
5
Source: FDA, Chemistry & Engineering News, Company websites.
