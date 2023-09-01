Corporate Presentation

September 2023

PeptiDream Inc.

(TSE : 4587)

PeptiDream - Investment Highlights

Global Leader in the Discovery and Development of Macrocyclic Peptide Therapeutics

Industry Leading

Peptide Discovery

Platform

PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology

  • Unparalleled peptide library generation (trillions) and hit finding platform
  • Unrivaled # of building blocks
  • Continuous evolution of the technology, translating learnings from advancing programs back into the platform improvements
  • World-classchemistry, biology, bioinformatics, structural biology, modeling, profiling and ADME teams to turn hit peptide candidates into development candidates

Strong IP portfolio

Foundational in

Leading and Expanding

the Field

PeptiDream at the center of a large and diverse network of discovery and development partnerships

  • Collaborations with large, mid, and small sized pharma companies all over the world creating the ecosystem
  • Licensing of the PDPS discovery platform to global and Japan pharma partners solidifies the network around a common platform.
  • Further grow the network and modality through strategic partnerships
  • Develop products in house and license to network partners

Diverse Big Pharma-

Sized Pipeline

PeptiDream has a large diverse pipeline of programs spanning peptide modality, disease areas and development partners

  • Over 120+ discovery and development programs
  • Spans variety of peptide modalities, from peptide therapeutics to peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) to multi- functional peptide conjugates (MPCs)
  • Across broad range of therapeutic areas and discovery and development partners

Markets 24 radiodiagnostic and 8 radiotherapeutic products in Japan through PDRadiopharma

Business Model

Driving Profitability

and Growth

PeptiDream's unique multifaceted business model has allowed company to be profitable since 2011

  • Year over year growth in revenue and profits from three complementary and synergistic business strategies
  • Grow the business and the pipeline through partnerships and cash flow, not through capital raises
  • Phenomenal growth potential as the pipeline matures

Japan radiopharmaceutical and radiodiagnostic business provides stable, positive cash flow

2

Listed on the TSE Mothers
2013
(Ticker: 4587)

PeptiDream - Historical Snapshot

From University Startup to Growing Japan-Based Drug Discovery Powerhouse

PeptiDream Inc.

Selected as a constituent of The JPX Prime 150 Index

2023

PDRadiopharma Inc.

PDRadiopharma Chiba Plant

Acquired PDRadiopharma Inc.

(Radiopharmaceutical business)

Changed to the Prime Market

of the TSE

Relocated corporate headquarters

2022

JPY 30.0 B1)/

704 employees2)

JPY 26.8 B/

PeptiDream headquarters (Kawasaki)

to Kawasaki

680 employees

PeptiDream Founded

(Spinout from the University of Tokyo)

2006

Revenue/

Total employees

Changed to the first section of the TSE

2015

JPY 2.4B /

JPY 0.6B /

50 employees

32 employees

2017

JPY 4.8B/

68 employees

Note: Financial numbers prior to FY2021 are based on JGAAP, IFRS is applied after FY2022.

1) Consolidated revenue forecast for FY2023 2) PeptiDream Inc.: 208 employees, PDRadiopharma Inc.: 496 employees (as of June 2023)

3

PeptiDream's Equity Holdings

Key progress on programs with the partners

Computational Drug Discovery (2017-)

  • Partnering discussions in progress for KIT inhibitor program

Radiopharmaceutical

Development,

Manufacturing and

Sales (2022-)

  • Indication expansion for AMYViD approved
  • In-licensingdiscussions to accelerate short-term pipeline growth

Note: (Year) represents the year that PeptiDream invested in the company.

<5%

5%

<15%

39.5%

39.4%

100%

Strategic Partner in Radiopharmaceuticals (2020-)

  • Announced the 2nd development candidate from PeptiDream collaboration
  • IND-enablingstudies and imaging studies in humans on-going

Peptide CDMO Business (2017-)

  • Expanding the peptide and oligonucleotide API manufacturing business
  • Progress in development of new platform technologies

Growth Factor Business (2020-)

  • 6 products currently in the market
  • Planning launch of additional products in 2023
  • Targeting market opportunities in lab-grown meat in addition to regenerative medicine and cell therapy
  • Partnering discussions for therapeutic use

COVID-19 Therapeutics (2020-)

  • Confirmed favorable safety profile in humans (clinical research in Japan)
  • Anticipate US phase 1 trial to start in Q1 2024, with financial support from AMED

4

Macrocyclic Peptides as an Expanding Drug Class

Several Approved Macrocyclic Peptide Drugs With Over $1B in Annual Sales

Long History of Macrocyclic Peptides As Drugs Macrocyclic Peptides Have Positive Features of Both Small & Large Molecules

Molecular weight

Large

Small

0.6kD

2.5kD

150kD~

Small molecules

Macrocyclic peptides

Large molecules

Good at recognizing

High affinity and specificity

High affinity and

binding pockets but

Good at inhibiting PPIs

specificity

not PPIs or shallow

Good at recognizing shallow

Good at inhibiting PPIs

surfaces

interacting surfaces and

Good at recognizing

Orally bioavailable

binding pockets

shallow interacting

Membrane permeable

Oral bioavailability possible

surfaces of proteins

Near limitless targets

Near limitless targets

Not oral - limited targets

However difficult and

Relative ease and speed in

Relative ease and speed

time consuming to find

finding a suitable hit

in finding a suitable hit

Most approved macrocyclic drugs arose from natural products, limiting discovery!

Note: 1) Approved by CDER (Center for Drug Evaluation and Research) as new molecular entities.

5

Source: FDA, Chemistry & Engineering News, Company websites.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PeptiDream Inc. published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 06:55:02 UTC.