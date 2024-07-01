(TSE : 4587)
Corporate Overview
July 2024
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are current plans, forecasts, assumptions and
strategies based on currently available information. There are various inherent risks as well as uncertainties involved. The actual results of
business performance may differ from those forecasts due to various factors.
These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) risks of delays, interruptions or failures associated with drug discovery and development; (2) risks of unexpected program disruptions or terminations due to changes in client policies; (3) risks associated with manufacturing products and the procurement of raw materials; (4) the impact of reduced competitiveness due to the competitors and competing technologies; (5) declining product sales capabilities; (6) adverse rulings in infringements or significant litigation against our Group's intellectual property rights;
(7) adverse changes in economic conditions and related laws and regulations; and (8) fluctuations in interest rates and currency exchange rates.
The information in this material with respect to drugs (including those under development) is not intended to provide advertising or medical
advice.
This material is intended to provide information on our Group's business and is not intended to solicit investment in securities.
PeptiDream assumes no responsibility for any damages resulting from the use of this material or its content, including without limitation damages related to the use of erroneous information.
The PeptiDream Group
PeptiDream and PDRadiopharma
The Largest Biotech Company in Japan
-
The PeptiDream Group is a drug discovery company (PeptiDream)
with a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical company (PDRadiopharma) focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based therapeutics, peptide-drug conjugates, and radiopharmaceuticals (radiotherapeutics/radiodiagnostics)
- Combined company has 750+ employees, spanning discovery, development, manufacturing, regulatory, and sales in Japan
- Growing revenue and profitability since 2011
The Global Leader in the Discovery of Peptide Therapeutics
- PeptiDream (established in 2006) is largely credited with establishing the macrocyclic peptide field - high global reputation across the pharma industry.
- Collaborations with the majority of the worlds pharmaceutical companies
Leading Targeted-radiopharmaceutical Position in Japan
- PDRadiopharma (established in 1968) is one of two radiopharmaceutical companies licensed to operate in Japan (currently sells 8 radiotherapeutic and 21 radiodiagnostic products in Japan)
- Ideally positioned to capture a large share of the radiopharmaceutical field in Japan, while contributing through partnerships globally
TSE Prime: 4587
PeptiDream Inc.
PDRadiopharma Inc.
PDRadiopharma facility (Chiba)
PeptiDream headquarters (Kawasaki)
Peptide Therapeutics - Next Generation Modality
Evolution of Peptide Drug Discovery
1980~
2000~
2006
2010~
2020~
(Product Origin)
(Key R&D Progress)
PeptiDream Established
•
•
Oral IL-23 for I&I
Human Peptide Analogs
Rational Drug Design
✓ Unparalleled Peptide Library & Hit Finding Platform
Oral PCSK9 for CV
•
Naturally Derived from
•
Expansion of Target
✓ Diverse Discovery and Development Portfolio
Expansion to
Other Organisms
Therapeutic Areas
through Both In-house and Partnerships Efforts
Multiple
✓
Large Indications
•
Innovations in
Broad Range of Pipeline Programs Spanning
Established
MK-0616 for
JNJ-2113 for Psoriasis
Macrocyclic Peptides
Variety of Peptide Modalities
Hypercholesterolemia
(Ph3 Initiated in 2023)
(Ph3 Initiated in Aug 2023)
Innovations in Oral Peptides
Next-GenGLP-1 Launches and
Expansion to Weight Management Field
Innovations in
Ozempic®
Mounjaro®
Wegovy®
(Selected Peptide Drugs)
Peptide-Drug Conjugates
Zepbound®
Rybelsus®
‒
Insulin & analogues (~1950s)
‒
Octreotide (1988)
(PDC)
‒
for Diabetes
for Acromegaly,
Expansion in
Cyclosporine (1983)
‒
Neuroendocrine Tumors, etc.
Oncology Field
‒
for Transplantation
Daptomycin (2003)
Leuprolide (1985)
for Infectious Diseases
Pulvicto®
for Cancer
Lutathera®
‒
Vancomycin (1986)
(GEP-NETs)
1)
(PSMA-positive
mCRPC)2)
Multiple Product Launches of
for Infectious Diseases
Targeted Radiotherapy
for Multiple Oncology Indications
Limited Discovery
Continuous Innovations and
Further Acceleration of
Unfolding of Peptide Drug Discovery
Peptide Drug Applications
Note: 1) GEP-NETs:Gastroenteropancreatic-neuroendocrine tumors, 2) mCRPC: metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer
Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA
PeptiDream - The Epicenter of Peptide Drug Discovery
PeptiDream's Evolving Proprietary PDPS Drug Discovery Platform
Amino Acid (AA) Building Blocks
Randomized DNA Library
Trillions of Peptides in Each Library
Macrocyclic peptides
PeptiDream's 3,000+ AAs
Continuously Evolving Platform
Continuous expansion of AA building blocks that libraries be made with and optimized form (grew from 200 to >3,000)
Automation of the platform (high throughput)
Growing in-silico methods and computer simulation & modeling to predict optimal features
Protected by a broad patent portfolio
(e.g.)
10 positions with
20 building blocks
2010 = 10,240,000,000,000
different peptides in a library
Robust, cell-free synthesis derived by nature's way of making peptides
Each peptide "barcoded" via its
mRNA/cDNA tag
High Rate of Hit Finding Success
Discover high affinity and highly selective macrocyclic peptide binders to almost any target quickly and efficiently
Yields unique hit candidates unlike any other technology
Technology can be used to optimize and fine-tune the drug-like properties
(2006)
Few big pharma
engaged in peptide drug
discovery
(Today)
Every big pharma
engaged in peptide drug
discovery
PeptiDream has played a significant role in advancing Peptide Drug Discovery
Our Key Areas of Focus
Radiopharmaceuticals (RI)
Targeted Radio Therapy
Cancer Targeting Peptide Ligand
+ Radioisotope (RI)
Diagnostic Radionuclides
Tumor
RI
Targeting
Therapeutic Radionuclides
Peptide
Combining the powerful tumor targeting ability of macrocyclic peptides with the cell killing ability of RI
Focused on Rapidly Growing a Deep Pipeline of Targeted
Therapeutics and Diagnostics
Non-Radiopharmaceuticals
Peptide Therapeutics
Broad range of disease and
therapeutic applications
Peptide Drug Conjugates (PDCs)
Tissue Targeting Peptide
Tumor Targeting Peptide
Target Binding Peptide
Oligonucleotides
Small Molecules
Others
Peptide Targeted delivery of various non-RI payloads
Growing the Next-Generation of Oral Peptide Therapeutics
and Non-RI Peptide Drug Conjugates
Radiopharmaceuticals
Targeted Radiotherapies - Revolutionizing How We Treat Cancer
Concept of Targeted Radiotherapy
Radioactive Rays
Target-specific
ligand
≡
Chelator
RI
Linker Radioisotope
Cancer targeting peptide
(RI)
ligand + Radioisotope (RI)
Cancer cell
Delivery of RI
selectively to tumors
Radioisotope: Alpha (α) and Beta (β) Isotopes Advantages of Targeted Radiotherapy
Why Peptide As Ligand
Radioisotopes kill cancer cells via DNA strand breaks
α emitters
β emitters
Difficult to Address
Brain, Skin, Liver,
Kidney, Colon,
by ADC1)
Pancreas, Uterine, etc.
Prior Diagnosis
Is Essential2)
High Affinity and Specificity for Target Receptor
Favorable Pharmacokinetics (PK) Profile
- Higher LET* (80-100 kEv/μm) (double strand breaks)
- Shorter range (20-80μm)
- Lower LET (0.2-0.5 kEv/μm) (single strand breaks)
- Longer range (2-11.5mm)
Stromal cell, etc.
Concern of Treatment
Breast, Bladder,
Resistance3)
Ovarian, etc.
Difficult to
Address by
Immuno-Oncology4)
Lung, Prostate, etc.
Fast Renal Clearance
Lower Immunogenicity and Toxicity
Versatility and Ease of
Synthesis/ Modification
Source: 1) PeptiDream's in-house analysis. 2) F. Zhuravlev. Curr Radiopharm., 2021, 14, 374-393.B.M. Privé, et al., Eur J Nucl Med Mol Imag., 2023, 50, 1906-1918.3) J. Karlsson, et al., Front. Med., 2022, 1071086. M. Barok, et al., Breast Cancer Res., 2014, 16: 209. M.E. Autenrieth, et al., Eur J Nucl Med Mol Imaging.,
2018, 45, 1364-1371. C.A. Kunos, et al., Front. Oncol., 2019, 9: 00180. 4) N.A. Ridge, et al., Adv Radiat Oncol., 2022, 7, 100936; R.B. Patel, et al., Sci Transl Med., 2021, 13(602), eabb3631. 5) Clarivate, Evaluate, GlobalData, company websites.
Power of Combining Diagnostic and Therapeutic
Theranostics
(Thx)
Radioisotope for Diagnosis (Dx)
Dx
Targeting
Peptide
Chelator
Tx
Radioisotope for Treatment (Tx)
The same peptide-conjugate
can be utilized for both
diagnosis and treatment by
just changing the RI
RI-Specific Quickest Path to Product Development
Pre-Clinical Development
Human ePoC
Clinical Development
"Rapid Validation"
"De-risk"
"Accelerate"
Candidate Compounds
Inject to
Phase 0
Phase 1/2
Candidate A
Candidate B
Xenografted
Evaluate
Dx
Distribution
Dx
Tx
Dx
Tx
Mouse
in the Body and
Dx
Tx
Candidate C
Accumulation
Candidate D, E…
Administer Small
Dx
Tx
in Cancer Cells
Cancer Patients
Dose of Dx-RI and
2)
Evaluate Clear Detection of Tumor,
Generate Human
Before
After
Before
After
Imaging Data
Therapy
3 Cycles
Therapy
3 Cycles
Rapid Renal/Blood Clearance, Specific Distribution
3)
3)
in Tumor, and Anti-tumor Effects
1 hr Post-dosing
4 hr Post-dosing
24 hr Post-dosing
48 hr Post-dosing
1)
Cancer Patients
PET-CT Imaging
Simpler mechanism of Tx-RI,
Rapidly establish tumor targeting and
confirmation of Dx-RI's delivery to the
More efficiently design Ph1/Ph2 studies
in vivo efficacy of best peptide candidate
cancer lesion increases the certainty
by leveraging Ph0 results
in animal tumor models
of drug efficacy and safety
Unique Theranostic approach of targeted-radiopharmaceuticals,
allows for the quickest path to human ePoC, accelerating overall product development
Source: 1) in-house data. 2) K. Herrmann, et al., Lancet Oncol., 2020, 21, e146-e156. 3) C. Kratochwil, et al., Journal of Nuclear Medicine, Aug 2016, 57 (8), 1170-1176
Note: ePOC: early Proof-of-Concept
Rapidly Growing Targeted Radiotherapy Field
Market Size 1)
(2030E)
(2022)
$29.4bn
$8.4bn
(CAGR: 19.5%)
Compelling Therapeutic Approach
Simple, Powerful MoA
PeptiDream - The Center of Innovation in RI Targeted Therapy
Accelerating entry of biopharma into RI therapies field, through a sequence of acquisitions
PeptiDream has been chosen as key collaboration partner by a multitude of leading players in this field and continues to build extensive partnered and internal pipeline programs
- Limited treatment resistance
- Overcoming tumor heterogeneity
True Precision Medicine
- "See it & Treat it" by Theranostics
- Efficient & accurate screening of patients
Clinical & Commercial Success Driving Further Excitement, Investment and Market Entry
Lutathera® Approval (2018): Neuroendocrine Tumors
(First key Targeted RI therapy that established the market)
Pluvicto® Approval (2022): Prostate Cancer
(Annualized $1bn+ Sales in 20242); aims multibillion blockbuster in mid-to-long term)
Acquired in Dec. 2023
(ca. $4.1bn)
Collaboration with
PeptiDream
in Sep. 2023
Acquired in Mar. 2024
(ca. $2.4bn)
Lutathera® & Pluvicto®
Acquired AAA and
Endocyte in 2018
Mariana Oncology
in May 2024
(Total of ca. $7.75bn)3)
Acquired Noria and
PSMA Therapeutics
in 2021
Acquired
in Oct. 2023
(ca. $1.4bn)
Note: 1) Market size estimates based Fortune Business Insights (Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2030), 2) 2024 Q1 Sales of $310mm (+47% in Q1), annualized sales estimate of $1bn plus sales range, 3) Including potential milestone
Radiopharmaceuticals - PeptiDream Group
Uniquely Positioned with Multiple Paths to Drive Value Creation
RI Market Landscape
Japan
Only 2 Licensed RI Companies
High Barrier to Market Entry
- Strict Regulations/ Compliance
- Supply Chain Requirement, etc.
Partnering with a Local Company is
Essential for Global Pharma to
Commercialize Their RI Products
Global
Growing Demand of RI
Expanding Dx & Tx Applications
Challenges by Each Region
- Regulations/ Compliance
- Supply Chain Requirement
PeptiDreamPeptiDream+ +PDRPDRBusinessB i Modelodel
1 Discovery Commercialization
2
4
3
Overseas RI Players
Rapidly growing number of RI companies to potentially partner with PD+PDR
Execution Strategy
1 Develop In-house Programs
2
Develop Collaboration Programs
- Leverage partners clinical data to bridge into Japan Market (Data Bridging)
3
In-licensing/Service Agreements
- PD/PDR provides overseas companies with access to Japan RI markets
4
Out-licensingex-Japan Rights
- Out-licensingPD in-house programs
- PD provides collaboration partners with ex- Japan Global rights
- PDR develops for Japan market
