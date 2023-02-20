PeptiDream : Corporate Presentation（English version) (2MB）
February 2023
PeptiDream Inc.
(TSE : 4587)
PeptiDream - Investment Highlights
Global Leader in the Discovery and Development of Macrocyclic Peptide Therapeutics
Industry Leading
Peptide Discovery
Platform
PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology
Unparalleled peptide library generation (trillions) and hit finding platform
Unrivaled # of building blocks
Continuous evolution of the technology, translating learnings from advancing programs back into the platform improvements
World-classchemistry, biology, bioinformatics, structural biology, modeling, profiling and ADME teams to turn hit peptide candidates into development candidates
Strong IP portfolio
Foundational in
Leading and Expanding
the Field
PeptiDream at the center of a large and diverse network of discovery and development partnerships
Collaborations with large, mid, and small sized pharma companies all over the world creating the ecosystem
Licensing of the PDPS discovery platform to global and Japan pharma partners solidifies the network around a common platform.
Further grow the network and modality through strategic partnerships
Develop products in house and license to network partners
Diverse Big Pharma-
Sized Pipeline
PeptiDream has a large diverse pipeline of programs spanning peptide modality, disease areas and development partners
Over 120+ discovery and development programs
Spans variety of peptide modalities, from peptide therapeutics to peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) to multi- functional peptide conjugates (MPCs)
Across broad range of therapeutic areas and discovery and development partners
Markets 24 radiodiagnostic and 8 radiotherapeutic products in Japan through PDRadiopharma
Business Model
Driving Profitability
and Growth
PeptiDream's unique multifaceted business model has allowed company to be profitable since 2011
Year over year growth in revenue and profits from three complementary and synergistic business strategies
Grow the business and the pipeline through partnerships and cash flow, not through capital raises
Phenomenal growth potential as the pipeline matures
Japan radiopharmaceutical and radiodiagnostic business provides stable, positive cash flow
2
PeptiDream - Historical Snapshot
From University Startup to Growing Japan-Based Drug Discovery Powerhouse
Acquired PDRadiopharma Inc.
(Radiopharmaceutical business)
PeptiDream Inc.
PDRadiopharma Inc.
PDRadiopharma facility (Chiba)
Changed to the Prime Market
of the TSE
2020
Relocated corporate
headquarters to Kawasaki
PeptiDream headquarters (Kawasaki)
Changed to the first section
2017
Listed on the TSE Mothers
of the TSE
JPY 4.8B/
PeptiDream Founded
(Ticker: 4587)
68 employees
(Spinout from the University of Tokyo)
2015
2006
2013
JPY 2.4B /
50 employees
Revenue/
JPY 0.6B /
Total employees
32 employees
Note: Financial numbers prior to FY2021 are based on JGAAP, IFRS is applied after FY2022.
2022
JPY 26.8 B/
680 employees
JPY 11.6 B/
157 employees
3
PeptiDream's Equity Holdings
Wholly-Owned, Affiliated, and Strategic Ownership Stakes in Peptide-Related Companies
Computational Drug Discovery (2018-)
<5%
Strategic Partner in
5%
Radiopharmaceuticals (2020-)
<15%
Peptide CDMO Business (2017-)
39.5%
39.4%
Growth Factor Business (2020-)
Radiopharmaceutical
Development,
100%
Manufacturing and
COVID-19 Therapeutics (2020-)
Sales (2022-)
Note: (Year) represents the year that PeptiDream invested in the company.
4
Macrocyclic Peptides as an Expanding Drug Class
Several Approved Macrocyclic Peptide Drugs With Over $1B in Annual Sales
Long History of Macrocyclic Peptides As Drugs Macrocyclic Peptides Have Positive Features of Both Small & Large Molecules
Molecular weight
Large
Small
0.6kD
2.5kD
150kD~
Small molecules
Macrocyclic peptides
Large molecules
•
Good at recognizing
• High affinity and specificity
•
High affinity and
binding pockets but
•
Good at inhibiting PPIs
specificity
not PPIs or shallow
• Good at recognizing shallow
•
Good at inhibiting PPIs
surfaces
interacting surfaces and
•
Good at recognizing
•
Orally bioavailable
binding pockets
shallow interacting
•
Membrane permeable
•
Oral bioavailability possible
surfaces of proteins
•
Near limitless targets
•
Near limitless targets
• Not oral - limited targets
•
However difficult and
• Relative ease and speed in
• Relative ease and speed
time consuming to find
finding a suitable hit
in finding a suitable hit
Most approved macrocyclic drugs arose from natural products, limiting discovery!
Note: 1) Approved by CDER (Center for Drug Evaluation and Research) as new molecular entities.
5
Source: FDA, Chemistry & Engineering News, Company websites.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
