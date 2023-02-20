Advanced search
02-20 am EST
PeptiDream : Corporate Presentation（English version) (2MB）

02/20/2023 | 06:00am EST
Corporate Presentation

February 2023

PeptiDream Inc.

(TSE : 4587)

PeptiDream - Investment Highlights

Global Leader in the Discovery and Development of Macrocyclic Peptide Therapeutics

Industry Leading

Peptide Discovery

Platform

PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology

  • Unparalleled peptide library generation (trillions) and hit finding platform
  • Unrivaled # of building blocks
  • Continuous evolution of the technology, translating learnings from advancing programs back into the platform improvements
  • World-classchemistry, biology, bioinformatics, structural biology, modeling, profiling and ADME teams to turn hit peptide candidates into development candidates

Strong IP portfolio

Foundational in

Leading and Expanding

the Field

PeptiDream at the center of a large and diverse network of discovery and development partnerships

  • Collaborations with large, mid, and small sized pharma companies all over the world creating the ecosystem
  • Licensing of the PDPS discovery platform to global and Japan pharma partners solidifies the network around a common platform.
  • Further grow the network and modality through strategic partnerships
  • Develop products in house and license to network partners

Diverse Big Pharma-

Sized Pipeline

PeptiDream has a large diverse pipeline of programs spanning peptide modality, disease areas and development partners

  • Over 120+ discovery and development programs
  • Spans variety of peptide modalities, from peptide therapeutics to peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) to multi- functional peptide conjugates (MPCs)
  • Across broad range of therapeutic areas and discovery and development partners

Markets 24 radiodiagnostic and 8 radiotherapeutic products in Japan through PDRadiopharma

Business Model

Driving Profitability

and Growth

PeptiDream's unique multifaceted business model has allowed company to be profitable since 2011

  • Year over year growth in revenue and profits from three complementary and synergistic business strategies
  • Grow the business and the pipeline through partnerships and cash flow, not through capital raises
  • Phenomenal growth potential as the pipeline matures

Japan radiopharmaceutical and radiodiagnostic business provides stable, positive cash flow

2

PeptiDream - Historical Snapshot

From University Startup to Growing Japan-Based Drug Discovery Powerhouse

Acquired PDRadiopharma Inc.

(Radiopharmaceutical business)

PeptiDream Inc.

PDRadiopharma Inc.

PDRadiopharma facility (Chiba)

Changed to the Prime Market

of the TSE

2020

Relocated corporate

headquarters to Kawasaki

PeptiDream headquarters (Kawasaki)

Changed to the first section

2017

Listed on the TSE Mothers

of the TSE

JPY 4.8B/

PeptiDream Founded

(Ticker: 4587)

68 employees

(Spinout from the University of Tokyo)

2015

2006

2013

JPY 2.4B /

50 employees

Revenue/

JPY 0.6B /

Total employees

32 employees

Note: Financial numbers prior to FY2021 are based on JGAAP, IFRS is applied after FY2022.

2022

JPY 26.8 B/

680 employees

JPY 11.6 B/

157 employees

3

PeptiDream's Equity Holdings

Wholly-Owned, Affiliated, and Strategic Ownership Stakes in Peptide-Related Companies

Computational Drug Discovery (2018-)

<5%

Strategic Partner in

5%

Radiopharmaceuticals (2020-)

<15%

Peptide CDMO Business (2017-)

39.5%

39.4%

Growth Factor Business (2020-)

Radiopharmaceutical

Development,

100%

Manufacturing and

COVID-19 Therapeutics (2020-)

Sales (2022-)

Note: (Year) represents the year that PeptiDream invested in the company.

4

Macrocyclic Peptides as an Expanding Drug Class

Several Approved Macrocyclic Peptide Drugs With Over $1B in Annual Sales

Long History of Macrocyclic Peptides As Drugs Macrocyclic Peptides Have Positive Features of Both Small & Large Molecules

Molecular weight

Large

Small

0.6kD

2.5kD

150kD~

Small molecules

Macrocyclic peptides

Large molecules

Good at recognizing

High affinity and specificity

High affinity and

binding pockets but

Good at inhibiting PPIs

specificity

not PPIs or shallow

Good at recognizing shallow

Good at inhibiting PPIs

surfaces

interacting surfaces and

Good at recognizing

Orally bioavailable

binding pockets

shallow interacting

Membrane permeable

Oral bioavailability possible

surfaces of proteins

Near limitless targets

Near limitless targets

Not oral - limited targets

However difficult and

Relative ease and speed in

Relative ease and speed

time consuming to find

finding a suitable hit

in finding a suitable hit

Most approved macrocyclic drugs arose from natural products, limiting discovery!

Note: 1) Approved by CDER (Center for Drug Evaluation and Research) as new molecular entities.

5

Source: FDA, Chemistry & Engineering News, Company websites.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PeptiDream Inc. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 10:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
