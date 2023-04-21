|
PeptiDream : Presentation material by RayzeBio at EASL Liver Cancer Summit 2023 in Related to GPC3 targeted radiopharmacutical therapy
G P C 3 t a r g e t e d r a d i o p h a r m a c e u t i c a l t h e r a p y f o r H C C : P r e c l i n i c a l c h a r a c t e r i z a t i o n o f a n o v e l p e p t i d e b i n d e r
Renee Clift1*, Fanching Lin1*, Takeru Ehara2, Hayato Yanagida2, Steven Horton1, Katrina Salvador1, Samantha Richardson1, Matt Guest1, Alain Noncovich1, Abhijit Bhat1, Guangzhou Han1, Gary Li1
-
RayzeBio, Inc. 5505 Morehouse Drive, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92121, USA
-
PeptiDream, Inc. 3-25-23 Tonomachi, Kawasaki-Ku,Kawasaki-Shi, Kanagawa 210-0821, JAPAN *Equal contribution
Background
Glypican-3 (GPC3) is an attractive target for targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT)
-
Absent/minimally expressed in normal adult tissues 1,2
-
Significantly upregulated in up to 75% of hepatocellular carcinomas (HCC), and associated with poor prognosis 3,4,5
-
Clinical evidence of efficacy in HCC established by GPC3-CAR-T6,7
Targeting GPC3 could fulfill an urgent unmet medical need
-
Liver cancer (HCC accounts for up to 85% of cases) is the 6th most diagnosed cancer and 3rd most common cause of cancer death globally 8
-
Chemotherapy and TKI therapies have limited efficacy and tolerability challenges
-
The differential expression of GPC3 between HCC and normal tissues provides opportunity for GPC3-targeted theranostic development
RAYZ-8009 is novel, potent GPC3 binder for RPT
-
Comprised of a novel peptide binder to GPC3 and chelator that binds radiometal isotopes
-
Demonstrated potent and selective GPC3 binding, fast and efficient internalization, tumor specific uptake and retention, and preclinical anti-tumor efficacy
|
Binder to
|
Chelator with
|
GPC3
|
GPC3
|
radioisotope
|
|
GPC3
|
|
|
HCC
|
|
|
|
|
Linker
|
|
Results
|
In vitro binding and internalization
|
PK and stability
|
In vivo efficacy
|
|
Protein binding by SPR
|
Comparable binding
|
No binding to GPC1, 2, 4-6
|
|
|
|
Mean PK Parameters of 175Lu-RAYZ-8009
|
|
|
2000
|
|
|
|
|
|
KD = 0.7 nM
|
|
across isotopes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEM
|
Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dose Level
|
C
|
α T
|
Vd
|
Cl
|
AUC
|
AUC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Label
|
Ki (nM)
|
|
(mg/kg)
|
0
|
1/2
|
ss
|
|
0-last
|
0-inf
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(175Lu labeled binder, human
|
|
(ng/mL)
|
(h)
|
(L/kg)
|
(mL/min/kg)
|
(ng•h/mL)
|
(ng•h/mL)
|
) ±
|
1500
|
225Ac-RAYZ-8009 (1uCi)
|
|
|
recombinant GPC3)
|
|
175Lu-
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
225Ac-RAYZ-8009 (3uCi)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139La-
|
15.7
|
|
|
5
|
50356
|
0.30
|
0.172
|
7.63
|
10891
|
10917
|
(mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69Ga-
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cellular binding
|
63Cu-
|
18.3
|
(Recombinant human GPC proteins)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Cell line HepG2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
139La-RAYZ-8009 was stable in plasma of all tested
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
177Lu-RAYZ-8009
|
|
Comparable binding
|
Fast and efficient
|
Tumor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2×10
|
5
|
|
|
Specific Binding
|
internalization
|
|
species with more than 95% remaining after 4 hours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Specific Binding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5×10
|
5
|
|
|
Total Binding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCPM
|
9×10 4
|
|
|
|
across species
|
|
|
|
of incubation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
500
|
|
|
|
*
|
6×10 4
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Human
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
• Plasma protein binding (PPB) of 139La-RAYZ-8009 was
|
|
|
|
|
* p<0.001
|
|
3×10 4
|
|
|
|
Species
|
KD (nM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concentration (nM, log)
|
|
Mouse
|
1.4
|
|
|
27%, 54%, 31% and 38% in CD-1 mouse, SD rat,
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beagle dog and human plasma, respectively
|
|
|
0
|
|
Days on Study
|
|
|
(177Lu radioligand binding assay; cell
|
Cyno
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
line HepG2)
|
|
|
(177Lu labeled binder; recombinant
|
(Cell line HepG2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
proteins)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In vivo biodistribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Single dose 1 µCi (37kBq) and 3 µCi (111kBq)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Significant and dose (activity)-dependent TGI
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SPECT imaging
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time Point (h)
|
%ID/g Tumor
|
%ID/g Kidney
|
T:K Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
16.63
|
4.70
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
16.39
|
1.60
|
11.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
8.76
|
0.67
|
15.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192
|
2.56
|
0.12
|
22.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%ID/g10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
bloodmuscletumorkidneyglands heart lungspleen uterus
|
|
bone
|
|
cecum
|
liver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stomach
|
wall
|
|
|
gallbladder pancreas
|
intestineintestine
|
|
half
|
half
|
tail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bottom
|
|
|
|
|
|
bladder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adrenal
|
|
bone
|
marrow
|
small large
|
top
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• 177Lu-RAYZ-8009, 100 µCi (3.7 MBq), i.v.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
177Lu-RAYZ-8009, 100 µCi (3.7 MBq), i.v.
|
• HepG2 tumor bearing (SC) female nude mice, n=3 per time point; cut and gamma count
|
•
|
HepG2 xenograft model
|
• High tumor-specific uptake and retention, and fast renal clearance
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
High tumor-specific uptake and retention
|
• Minimal uptake was observed in other normal tissues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• No/minimum uptake in other normal tissues
Conclusion
Preclinical pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic, biodistribution and efficacy data demonstrate the potential of RAYZ-8009 as a RPT agent for the treatment of patients with GPC3-positive HCC
-
RAYZ-8009is a potent and specific novel peptide binder to GPC3
-
RAYZ-8009efficiently internalizes upon binding to GPC3-overexpressing cancer cells
-
177Lu-RAYZ-8009 demonstrates efficient tumor uptake
6and retention, fast renal clearance, and minimum normal tissue uptake
-
225Ac-RAYZ-8009 significantly inhibits tumor growth in GPC3+ HCC xenograft model
Acknowledgements
The 225Ac used in this research was supplied by multiple sources, including the U.S. Department of Energy Isotope Program managed by the Office of Isotope R&D and Production
References
|
1.
|
Filmus J, Capurro M, Rast J. Glypicans. Genome Biol. 2008;9:224
|
2.
|
Haruyama Y, Kataoka H. Glypican-3 is a prognostic factor and an immunotherapeutic target in hepatocellular carcinoma. In
|
|
World J Gastroenterol. 2016;22(1):275-283
|
3.
|
Bell MM, Gutsche NT, King AP, et al. Glypican-3-Targeted Alpha Particle Therapy for Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Molecules.
|
|
2020;26(1):4
|
4.
|
Kaseb AO, Hassan M, Lacin S, et al. Evaluating clinical and prognostic implications of Glypican-3 in hepatocellular
Method
|
• Binding affinity to recombinant GPC3 protein was determined by SPR
Expression
|
Representative IHC images of HCC, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) and non-malignant liver
|
H-score distribution in HCC cases (N=197)
|
|
carcinoma. Oncotarget. 2016;7(43):69916-69926
|
5.
|
Shirakawa H, Suzuki H, Shimomura M, et al. Glypican-3 expression is correlated with poor prognosis in hepatocellular
|
|
carcinoma. Cancer Sci. 2009;100(8):1403-1407
|
6.
|
Sun H, Xing C, Jiang S, et al. Long term complete response of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma to glypican-3 specific
|
|
chimeric antigen receptor T-Cells plus sorafenib, a case report. Front.Immunol. 2022;13: 963031
|
7.
|
Steffin DHM, Ghatwai N, Batra S, et al. A Phase 1 Clinical Trial Using Armored GPC3-Car T Cells for Children with Relapsed/
|
|
Refractory Liver Tumors. ASGCT Annual Meeting. 2020; Abstract 486
|
• Binding to HCC cell line HepG2 was assessed by a radioligand binding assay
|
• Binding affinity of 139La-,69Ga-, and 63Cu-RAYZ-8009 to HepG2 cells was determined by a
|
competitive radioligand binding (RB) assay
|
• Cross-species binding was assessed by RB with mouse, cyno, and human GPC3 proteins
|
• Cross-reactivity to other GPCs was tested by RB assay using recombinant human GPC1-6
|
• Internalization in HepG2 cells was measured using Microbeta at various time points
|
• In vivo biodistribution studies with 177Lu, and anti-tumor efficacy studies with 225Ac, were
|
performed in GPC3+ tumor-bearing nude mice
|
H-Score 255
|
H-Score 135
|
H-Score 59
HCC
|
malignant
|
Normal Liver
|
H-Score 4
|
Cirrhosis
|
H-Score 8
|
Inflammation
|
H-Score 8
|
liver
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Up-regulationin HCC
-
No expression in normal, inflamed, or cirrhotic liver
-
No expression in cholangiocarcinoma
H-Score >200
H-Score200-151
H-Score150-101
25%
29%
H-Score100-50
H-Score <50
H-Score <1 Negative
9%
13%
10%
14%
% of Samples
Total =100%
|
8.
|
Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, et al. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide
|
|
for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71(3);209-249.
Contact Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gary Li, PhD
|
RayzeBio, Inc
|
|
|
gli@rayzebio.com
|
5505 Morehouse Drive
|
|
|
www.RayzeBio.com
|
San Diego, CA 92121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
