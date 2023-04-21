PeptiDream : Presentation material by RayzeBio at EASL Liver Cancer Summit 2023 in Related to GPC3 targeted radiopharmacutical therapy

Demonstrated potent and selective GPC3 binding, fast and efficient internalization, tumor specific uptake and retention, and preclinical

Comprised of a novel peptide binder to GPC3 and chelator that binds radiometal isotopes

RAYZ-8009 is novel, potent GPC3 binder for RPT

The differential expression of GPC3 between HCC and normal tissues provides opportunity for

Chemotherapy and TKI therapies have limited efficacy and tolerability challenges

Liver cancer (HCC accounts for up to 85% of cases) is the 6th most diagnosed cancer and 3rd most common cause of cancer death globally

Targeting GPC3 could fulfill an urgent unmet medical need

Clinical evidence of efficacy in HCC established by

Significantly upregulated in up to 75% of hepatocellular carcinomas (HCC), and associated with poor prognosis

Glypican-3 (GPC3) is an attractive target for targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT)

• Minimal uptake was observed in other normal tissues

species with more than 95% remaining after 4 hours

139La-RAYZ-8009 was stable in plasma of all tested

Conclusion

Preclinical pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic, biodistribution and efficacy data demonstrate the potential of RAYZ-8009 as a RPT agent for the treatment of patients with GPC3-positive HCC

RAYZ-8009 is a potent and specific novel peptide binder to GPC3

is a potent and specific novel peptide binder to GPC3 RAYZ-8009 efficiently internalizes upon binding to GPC3-overexpressing cancer cells

efficiently internalizes upon binding to GPC3-overexpressing cancer cells 177 Lu-RAYZ-8009 demonstrates efficient tumor uptake

6and retention, fast renal clearance, and minimum normal tissue uptake

225 Ac-RAYZ-8009 significantly inhibits tumor growth in GPC3+ HCC xenograft model

