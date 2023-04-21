Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. PeptiDream Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4587   JP3836750004

PEPTIDREAM INC.

(4587)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
1861.00 JPY   -1.06%
02:50aPeptidream : Presentation material by RayzeBio at EASL Liver Cancer Summit 2023 in Related to GPC3 targeted radiopharmacutical therapy
PU
04/07Peptidream : Corporate Governance Report 07/04/2023 (618KB）
PU
04/05Peptidream : Announces Achievement of Development Milestone in Discovery Alliance with Bayer(Press Release) (134KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PeptiDream : Presentation material by RayzeBio at EASL Liver Cancer Summit 2023 in Related to GPC3 targeted radiopharmacutical therapy

04/21/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G P C 3 t a r g e t e d r a d i o p h a r m a c e u t i c a l t h e r a p y f o r H C C : P r e c l i n i c a l c h a r a c t e r i z a t i o n o f a n o v e l p e p t i d e b i n d e r

Renee Clift1*, Fanching Lin1*, Takeru Ehara2, Hayato Yanagida2, Steven Horton1, Katrina Salvador1, Samantha Richardson1, Matt Guest1, Alain Noncovich1, Abhijit Bhat1, Guangzhou Han1, Gary Li1

  • RayzeBio, Inc. 5505 Morehouse Drive, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92121, USA
  • PeptiDream, Inc. 3-25-23 Tonomachi, Kawasaki-Ku,Kawasaki-Shi, Kanagawa 210-0821, JAPAN *Equal contribution

Abstract # 279 P01-03

Background

Glypican-3 (GPC3) is an attractive target for targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT)

  • Absent/minimally expressed in normal adult tissues 1,2
  • Significantly upregulated in up to 75% of hepatocellular carcinomas (HCC), and associated with poor prognosis 3,4,5
  • Clinical evidence of efficacy in HCC established by GPC3-CAR-T6,7

Targeting GPC3 could fulfill an urgent unmet medical need

  • Liver cancer (HCC accounts for up to 85% of cases) is the 6th most diagnosed cancer and 3rd most common cause of cancer death globally 8
  • Chemotherapy and TKI therapies have limited efficacy and tolerability challenges
  • The differential expression of GPC3 between HCC and normal tissues provides opportunity for GPC3-targeted theranostic development

RAYZ-8009 is novel, potent GPC3 binder for RPT

  • Comprised of a novel peptide binder to GPC3 and chelator that binds radiometal isotopes
  • Demonstrated potent and selective GPC3 binding, fast and efficient internalization, tumor specific uptake and retention, and preclinical anti-tumor efficacy

Binder to

Chelator with

GPC3

GPC3

radioisotope

GPC3

HCC

Linker

Results

In vitro binding and internalization

PK and stability

In vivo efficacy

Protein binding by SPR

Comparable binding

No binding to GPC1, 2, 4-6

Mean PK Parameters of 175Lu-RAYZ-8009

2000

KD = 0.7 nM

across isotopes

SEM

Vehicle

Dose Level

C

α T

Vd

Cl

AUC

AUC

Label

Ki (nM)

(mg/kg)

0

1/2

ss

0-last

0-inf

(175Lu labeled binder, human

(ng/mL)

(h)

(L/kg)

(mL/min/kg)

(ng•h/mL)

(ng•h/mL)

) ±

1500

225Ac-RAYZ-8009 (1uCi)

recombinant GPC3)

175Lu-

9.4

3

225Ac-RAYZ-8009 (3uCi)

139La-

15.7

5

50356

0.30

0.172

7.63

10891

10917

(mm

69Ga-

13.7

Volume

Cellular binding

63Cu-

18.3

(Recombinant human GPC proteins)

1000

(Cell line HepG2)

139La-RAYZ-8009 was stable in plasma of all tested

177Lu-RAYZ-8009

Comparable binding

Fast and efficient

Tumor

1.2×10

5

Specific Binding

internalization

species with more than 95% remaining after 4 hours

Non-Specific Binding

1.5×10

5

Total Binding

CCPM

9×10 4

across species

of incubation

Average

500

*

6×10 4

0

2

4

Human

2.1

0

Plasma protein binding (PPB) of 139La-RAYZ-8009 was

* p<0.001

3×10 4

Species

KD (nM)

*

Concentration (nM, log)

Mouse

1.4

27%, 54%, 31% and 38% in CD-1 mouse, SD rat,

0

5

10

15

20

beagle dog and human plasma, respectively

0

Days on Study

(177Lu radioligand binding assay; cell

Cyno

4.0

line HepG2)

(177Lu labeled binder; recombinant

(Cell line HepG2)

proteins)

In vivo biodistribution

Single dose 1 µCi (37kBq) and 3 µCi (111kBq)

Significant and dose (activity)-dependent TGI

25

24H

SPECT imaging

48H

Time Point (h)

%ID/g Tumor

%ID/g Kidney

T:K Ratio

96H

24

16.63

4.70

3.69

20

192H

48

16.39

1.60

11.33

96

8.76

0.67

15.04

15

192

2.56

0.12

22.29

%ID/g10

5

0

bloodmuscletumorkidneyglands heart lungspleen uterus

bone

cecum

liver

stomach

wall

gallbladder pancreas

intestineintestine

half

half

tail

bottom

bladder

adrenal

bone

marrow

small large

top

177Lu-RAYZ-8009, 100 µCi (3.7 MBq), i.v.

177Lu-RAYZ-8009, 100 µCi (3.7 MBq), i.v.

HepG2 tumor bearing (SC) female nude mice, n=3 per time point; cut and gamma count

HepG2 xenograft model

High tumor-specific uptake and retention, and fast renal clearance

High tumor-specific uptake and retention

Minimal uptake was observed in other normal tissues

No/minimum uptake in other normal tissues

Conclusion

Preclinical pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic, biodistribution and efficacy data demonstrate the potential of RAYZ-8009 as a RPT agent for the treatment of patients with GPC3-positive HCC

  • RAYZ-8009is a potent and specific novel peptide binder to GPC3
  • RAYZ-8009efficiently internalizes upon binding to GPC3-overexpressing cancer cells
  • 177Lu-RAYZ-8009 demonstrates efficient tumor uptake

6and retention, fast renal clearance, and minimum normal tissue uptake

  • 225Ac-RAYZ-8009 significantly inhibits tumor growth in GPC3+ HCC xenograft model

Acknowledgements

The 225Ac used in this research was supplied by multiple sources, including the U.S. Department of Energy Isotope Program managed by the Office of Isotope R&D and Production

References

1.

Filmus J, Capurro M, Rast J. Glypicans. Genome Biol. 2008;9:224

2.

Haruyama Y, Kataoka H. Glypican-3 is a prognostic factor and an immunotherapeutic target in hepatocellular carcinoma. In

World J Gastroenterol. 2016;22(1):275-283

3.

Bell MM, Gutsche NT, King AP, et al. Glypican-3-Targeted Alpha Particle Therapy for Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Molecules.

2020;26(1):4

4.

Kaseb AO, Hassan M, Lacin S, et al. Evaluating clinical and prognostic implications of Glypican-3 in hepatocellular

Method

Binding affinity to recombinant GPC3 protein was determined by SPR

Expression

Representative IHC images of HCC, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) and non-malignant liver

H-score distribution in HCC cases (N=197)

carcinoma. Oncotarget. 2016;7(43):69916-69926

5.

Shirakawa H, Suzuki H, Shimomura M, et al. Glypican-3 expression is correlated with poor prognosis in hepatocellular

carcinoma. Cancer Sci. 2009;100(8):1403-1407

6.

Sun H, Xing C, Jiang S, et al. Long term complete response of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma to glypican-3 specific

chimeric antigen receptor T-Cells plus sorafenib, a case report. Front.Immunol. 2022;13: 963031

7.

Steffin DHM, Ghatwai N, Batra S, et al. A Phase 1 Clinical Trial Using Armored GPC3-Car T Cells for Children with Relapsed/

Refractory Liver Tumors. ASGCT Annual Meeting. 2020; Abstract 486

Binding to HCC cell line HepG2 was assessed by a radioligand binding assay

Binding affinity of 139La-,69Ga-, and 63Cu-RAYZ-8009 to HepG2 cells was determined by a

competitive radioligand binding (RB) assay

Cross-species binding was assessed by RB with mouse, cyno, and human GPC3 proteins

Cross-reactivity to other GPCs was tested by RB assay using recombinant human GPC1-6

Internalization in HepG2 cells was measured using Microbeta at various time points

In vivo biodistribution studies with 177Lu, and anti-tumor efficacy studies with 225Ac, were

performed in GPC3+ tumor-bearing nude mice

H-Score 255

H-Score 135

H-Score 59

HCC

malignant

Normal Liver

H-Score 4

Cirrhosis

H-Score 8

Inflammation

H-Score 8

liver

Non-

  • Up-regulationin HCC
  • No expression in normal, inflamed, or cirrhotic liver
  • No expression in cholangiocarcinoma

H-Score 0

ICC

H-Score >200

H-Score200-151

H-Score150-101

25%

29%

H-Score100-50

H-Score <50

H-Score <1 Negative

9%

13%

10%

14%

% of Samples

Total =100%

8.

Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, et al. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide

for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71(3);209-249.

Contact Information

Gary Li, PhD

RayzeBio, Inc

gli@rayzebio.com

5505 Morehouse Drive

www.RayzeBio.com

San Diego, CA 92121

Disclaimer

PeptiDream Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 06:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PEPTIDREAM INC.
02:50aPeptidream : Presentation material by RayzeBio at EASL Liver Cancer Summit 2023 in Related..
PU
04/07Peptidream : Corporate Governance Report 07/04/2023 (618KB）
PU
04/05Peptidream : Announces Achievement of Development Milestone in Discovery Alliance with Bay..
PU
04/03Peptidream : Corporate Presentation（April 2023, English version) (2MB）
PU
03/28Peptidream : Management Briefing Materials (March 29, 2023) (3MB）
PU
03/22PeptiDream Announces Nomination of Second Peptide Radiopharmaceutical Therapeutic Devel..
BU
03/22PeptiDream Inc. Announces Nomination of Second Peptide Radiopharmaceutical Therapeutic ..
CI
03/21Peptidream : RayzeBio Announces Nomination of Peptide Radiopharmaceutical Therapeutic Deve..
PU
03/21Peptidream : Announces Nomination of Second Peptide Radiopharmaceutical Therapeutic Develo..
PU
03/14Peptidream : Announces New Drug Discovery Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical(..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 28 700 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2023 4 500 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 244 B 1 822 M 1 822 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 569
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart PEPTIDREAM INC.
Duration : Period :
PeptiDream Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPTIDREAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 881,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Crawford Reid President, CEO & Representative Director
Kiyofumi Kaneshiro Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Keiichi Masuya Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Michio Sasaoka Independent Outside Director
Toshio Nagae Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEPTIDREAM INC.-9.44%1 822
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.62%86 326
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED13.74%84 605
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.54%33 773
BIONTECH SE-19.49%29 351
BEIGENE, LTD.17.53%27 004
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer