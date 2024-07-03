Press release from Companies

2024-07-03 08:00:00

Peptonic Medical AB (publ) ("Peptonic") has received notification that the Australian patent office has granted the FOAM II patent. This patent provides broad protection for Peptonic's self-care product Vernivia, an over-the-counter and antibiotic-free treatment for bacterial vaginosis, as well as the company's mousse-based drug delivery technology Venerol. The patent extends until May 2038, ensuring Vernivia's market exclusivity.

Bacterial vaginosis is very common, especially among women of reproductive age, affecting approximately one in three women. Vernivia is the first clinically proven self-care treatment without antibiotics that provides rapid symptom relief, treats the vaginal infection, and simultaneously stimulates the growth of protective lactobacilli.

"A strong patent protection is valuable both for Peptonic and for potential future partners in Australia. Currently, our main commercial focus is on Europe and the USA, but I absolutely see Australia as an important market for us to launch our portfolio of clinically proven self-diagnostic tests and self-care treatments for various intimate medical conditions," says Anna Linton, CEO.

The FOAM II patent family protects Peptonic's technology platform Venerol, which underpins Vernivia - the company's over-the-counter self-care treatment for bacterial vaginosis and/or symptomatic treatment of malodorous discharge. The FOAM II patent has previously been granted in several countries, including Europe, the USA, China, Japan, and Korea. Patent applications have been submitted and are under review in for example Canada and Brazil.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Linton, CEO eptonic Medical AB

Email: anna.linton@peptonicmedical.se

Phone:+46 70-244 92 07

About Peptonic

Peptonic Medical AB (publ) is a cutting-edge Swedish biomedical company, dedicated in the development and distribution of clinically proven self-care treatments and self-diagnostic tests in intimate women's health. The portfolio is sold under the brands Vagivital and Vernivia.

The company's vision is to revolutionize intimate health by empowering women to diagnose, treat, and prevent intimate medical conditions independently and effectively. Intimate health shall be natural, safe, and easy for women to manage on their own.

Central to Peptonic's growth strategy is the geographical expansion of VagiVital and Vernivia through local partners. Peptonic Medical also intends to continuously broaden its product portfolio through acquisitions and the development of innovative and competitive products in-house. The company's mousse-based drug delivery technology, Venerol, and the gel base in VagiVital create favorable conditions for expanding the portfolio.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has subsidiaries Common Sense Marketing Inc in the USA and Peptonic Medical Ltd in Israel. Peptonic Medical was founded in 2009, and the company's shares have been listed on the Spotlight Stock Market since 2014.