PEPTONIC medical : Year end report Jan-Dec 2022

2022 FOURTH QUARTER (oct-dec)

 Net sales of products 10 191 (5 642) tkr

 Gross profit 4 302 (3 388) tkr, 42% (60%)

 Adjusted gross profit 5 313 (3 388) tkr, 52% (60%)i

 Operating loss -6 890 (-43 974) tkr

 Loss per share -0,03 (-0,23) kr

HELÅRET 2022 (jan-dec)

 Net sales of products 43 634 (31 643) tkr

 Gross profit 23 394 (19 070) tkr, 54% (60%)

 Operating loss -33 606 (-73 718) tkr

 Loss per share -0,15 (-0,38) kr

i Before inventory adjustments that fully charge quarter 4 instead of being distributed over previous quarters.

IMPORTANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

 On November 4, the company informed that ongoing patent applications for intimate wash and for the treatment of fungal infection have received positive statements from the international review.

 On November 22, the company informed that Lena Munkhammar has requested to resign from PEPTONIC Medical's board.

 On November 28, the company informed that the wholly-owned subsidiary Lune Group Oy has won Klarna's growth award in the Small Business category.

 On December 6, the company announces that the board, subject to approval from the extraordinary general meeting on January 9, 2023, has decided to carry out a new issue of units consisting of shares and warrants with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The board has also procured a bridge loan of SEK 5.0 million from Maida Vale Capital AB, which, through a subscription agreement, undertook to offset the bridge loan against units in the Rights Issue.

IMPORTANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

 At an extraordinary general meeting on January 9, it was decided to adopt all three proposals for new articles of association that were presented, as well as to authorize the board to register the company's new articles of association in accordance with one of the three proposals, based on what the board finds most appropriate after taking into account how many units which have been subscribed and allocated to the upcoming issue. The general meeting also elected Daniel Rudeklint and Anders Blom to the board at the same time Susanne Axelsson left the board.

 An exclusive distribution agreement for Central America with Windsor Pharmaceuticals was announced on 24 January. The agreement concerns the sale of Peptonic's vaginal self-tests VagiVital AL and VagiVital VS with a planned start of distribution in the second quarter of 2023.

 On February 1, the rights issue of units, consisting of shares and warrants of series TO2, TO3 and TO4, was completed. The rights issue was subscribed to a total of approximately 80.9 percent, of which approximately 64.5 percent was subscribed with the support of unit rights and approximately 16.4 percent was subscribed without the support of unit rights. A total of 38,014,284 units were subscribed through offsetting. The Rights Issue provides the company with approximately SEK 55.0 million, of which approximately SEK 44.3 million in cash and approximately SEK 10.6 million through offsets, before deductions for costs attributable to the Rights Issue.

 On February 7, the company announces flagging. Through the recently completed rights issue, both Maida Vale Capital AB and Vidarstiftelsen, upwards and downwards respectively, have passed the flagging limit of 15 percent.

VD har ordet

Peptonic's strategy shift in 2022 has set the company in a positive direction

Despite current society-wide challenges, Peptonic's growth in 2022 showed a clearly positive trend. Q4 2022 was the third financial quarter in a row that had significant improvement compared to the one before it. The primary reason for the trend is a successful strategy shift that was made at the beginning of 2022 in connection with the incorporation of Israeli CommonSense, which was acquired at the end of 2021 and is now Peptonic Israel.

At the beginning of 2022, the company divided its business into two areas: Medical Consumer - featuring Intimate self-care products that are clinically proven and based on a concept of "diagnose, treat, prevent" - and LifeStyle Consumer - featuring solutions composed mainly of durable menstrual products. The separation created greater clarity, both internally and externally, which has improved focus, cost efficiency, and consumer reception. That, in turn, has improved company performance. The Medical Consumer business area currently accounts for approximately two-thirds of Peptonic's turnover.

Strong reception to the "diagnose, treat, prevent" concept

Peptonic created a unifying concept within its Medical Consumer portfolio of products. The solutions are connected by the ability they offer consumers to diagnose, treat, and prevent vaginal health issues themselves. So far, the concept has been received with great interest. Peptonic's vaginal self-tests were presented at the annual conference of Sweden's national association of gynecologists, SFOG 2022, and given a very positive reception. In the spring of 2023, Peptonic will launch an educational project for Swedish gynecologists regarding the products' usage and benefits. The response from pharmacies in Sweden has also been very positive, and all of the major chains now list Peptonic's self-test for vaginal infections for digital purchase. The company expects the expansion of pharmacy distribution to continue in 2023. In 2022, Peptonic's Medical Consumer products grew organically by more than 50% in its home market of Sweden.

Increasing interest from international partners

International demand for Peptonic's products increased throughout 2022. This was, above all, mostly regarding the company's vaginal self-tests. Existing partners such as Bayer, Exeltis, Walgreens, and CVS regularly ordered significant product volumes. New distributor agreements were signed with Windsor Pharma for Central America, German Medical Store for the United Arab Emirates, and InVivo Pharma for Georgia. The company expects more distributor agreements in 2023 and plans to add Peptonic's gel treatment for vaginal dryness and preventive intimate cleanser to select distribution agreements for international markets where the vaginal self-tests are already sold.

Lunette's contract agreement with the UN - an important signal of quality

In 2022, Peptonic's LifeStyle Consumer business area also saw significant success for its Lunette brand. With Lunette, the company works hard to break stigmas and be an inclusive source of information and education about women's health. As a result of those efforts, Lunette was awarded a long-term contract by the UN in 2022. Lunette was chosen as the supplier of menstrual cups for the UN's hygiene kits. The first orders for the contract were placed at the end of 2022. This contract agreement not only has significant potential for future business but is a very public signal indicating the high quality of Peptonic's Lunette brand.

Growing patent portfolio

An important part of Peptonic's strategy is to develop innovations and protect them with patents. In 2022, Peptonic's vaginal gel gained international approval for the treatment of vestibulitis. An adapted version of the gel also gained international approval for the treatment of vaginal fungal infections, which applies to the company's moisturizing intimate cleanser as well.

Successful fundraising to create conditions for profitability

Peptonic has just closed the first part of an ongoing round of funding. It's financing that, with a rights issue and the associated warrant series, should give the company the conditions to implement strategy and become profitable. In response to the rights issue, which ended in February 2023, the company raised SEK 55 million before issue costs of which amounted to approximately SEK 10 million, of which SEK 4.9 million referred to guarantee compensation. Given the current financial climate, this was a very successful result. The proceeds will be used to accelerate the development of the product portfolio, strengthen the organization, increase marketing, and repay loans. In connection with the rights issue, Maida Vale Capital became a new major shareholder alongside the Vidarstiftelsen foundation. Maida Vale's commitment to Peptonic is long-term and brings added value to the company with extensive industry experience and global networks.

I, along with the entire organization, feel confident about the company's future.

Erik Sundquist

CEO

COMPANY BRIEF

PEPTONIC Medical AB (publ) is an innovative biomedical company that conducts research on and development of drugs and medical devices in the field of women's health. Our vision is to offer safe and effective treatments for women-specific diseases and medical conditions. PEPTONIC Medical launched VagiVital® in July 2018. This is a hormone-free product for the treatment of vaginal atrophy and vaginal dryness. See www.vagivital.com

The company was founded in 2009 and the share has been traded since 2014 on Spotlight (www.spotlightstockmarket.com , short code: PMED in Stockholm.

Since August 2020, Lune Group Oy Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Pe Medical. Lune Group Oy Ltd. is a company founded by Heli Kurjanen in 2005. The company's business concept is to leada menstrual revolution in a positive spirit. By focusing on sustainable development, environmental issues and the promotion of sexual health, the company has developed to take the lead for the menopausal companies. Lunette® menstrual cups are an alternative to disposable menstrual protection and last for several years. The company has resellers in 50 countries and sells Lunette products to over 100 countries via its web shop. Lune Group has in the USA the subsidiary Lune North America Inc. Lunette® menstrual cups are designed, manufactured, and packaged in Finland. For more information about Lunette®, visit www.lunette.com.