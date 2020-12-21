Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Per Aarsleff Holding A/S    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Per Aarsleff A/S : Annual report for 2019/20

12/21/2020 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21.12.2020 - Company announcement

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the annual report for 2019/20.

Highlights:

  • Revenue fell by 1.2% to DKK 13,295 million.
  • EBIT before goodwill impairment came to DKK 625 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.7%.
  • EBIT after goodwill impairment came to DKK 553 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.2%.
  • Construction generated EBIT of DKK 324 million before goodwill impairment which is in line with expectations.
  • Pipe Technologies generated EBIT of DKK 162 million which is the segment's highest result ever.
  • Ground Engineering generated EBIT of DKK 139 million. Results exceeded expectations.
  • High order intake of DKK 16,302 million due to the commencement of the Fehmarnbelt Link project.
  • Strong cash flow from operating activities of DKK 1,594 million.
  • An increase of the dividend is proposed to DKK 6.50 per share of a nominal value of DKK 2 for the financial year 2019/20.

Outlook for 2020/21:

  • Revenue growth of 5%.
  • EBIT in the range of DKK 600 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.3%.
  • Construction expects an 8% revenue increase and an EBIT margin of 3.6%.
  • Pipe Technologies expects revenue in line with 2019/20 and an EBIT margin of 5.5%.
  • Ground Engineering expects revenue in line with 2019/20 and an EBIT margin of 6%.
  • Investments in property, plant and equipment exclusive of leased assets are expected to amount to approx. DKK 700 million compared to DKK 406 million in 2019/20. The high investment level is partly driven by major investments in buildings of approx. DKK 200 million.
  • Overall, the level of activity is not expected to be significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but additional lockdowns and restrictions may have a negative effect in some markets and in some business areas.

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, CEO of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S, says:

The Aarsleff Group's recent financial year has been characterised by a very high level of activity in all three segments, resulting in a record-high bottom line. We began the financial year by increasing our focus on the green transition. Unfortunately, this was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic struck in the spring. But we did not forget the green transition, and we are continuing our efforts with the recent launch of our ECO Center which is the Aarsleff Group's sustainability initiative.

In spite of the insecurity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we have had a strong financial year 2019/20 with a record-high bottom line, a strong order intake and a high order backlog. And one thing is certain: Thanks to our large and long-term projects, which are in progress or about to begin; our high and long-term order backlog as well as our current financial situation, we are in a strong position.'

The annual report is published via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and attached to this announcement. It is also available on www.aarsleff.com.

Read more

Annual Report 2019-20

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:36:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
06:37aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Annual report for 2019/20
PU
06:14aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Preliminary announcement of financial statements for 2019/20
AQ
11/05PER AARSLEFF A/S : Major shareholder announcement – pursuant to section 55..
AQ
08/25PER AARSLEFF A/S : Interim financial report for the period 1/10 2019-30/6 2020
PU
08/25PER AARSLEFF A/S : Interim financial report for the period 1 october 2019-30 jun..
AQ
08/18PER AARSLEFF A/S : Aarsleff announces upward adjust of expectations
PU
08/18PER AARSLEFF A/S : Aarsleff announces upward adjust of expectations for the fina..
AQ
07/08PER AARSLEFF A/S : Change in Aarsleff's Executive Management
AQ
07/07PER AARSLEFF A/S : Aarsleff Holding - Company announcement
AQ
07/06PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 27
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 255 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
Net income 2020 392 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net cash 2020 822 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 5 498 M 904 M 903 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 117
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 290,00 DKK
Last Close Price 274,50 DKK
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Peter Arndrup Poulsen Independent Director
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S27.97%904
VINCI SA-15.21%57 698
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%32 997
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.22%24 501
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.31%20 614
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.74%18 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ