  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
  News
  Summary
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:26 2023-03-02 am EST
303.50 DKK   +1.17%
05:18aPer Aarsleff A/s : Notification of managers' transactions 03 2023
PU
04:51aNotification of managers' transactions
AQ
02/27Per Aarsleff A/s : Share buyback week 8 2023
PU
Per Aarsleff A/S : Notification of managers' transactions 03 2023

03/02/2023 | 05:18am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 322 M 2 771 M 2 771 M
Net income 2023 636 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net Debt 2023 1 320 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,96x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 5 683 M 815 M 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 660
Free-Float 83,2%
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 300,00 DKK
Average target price 375,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S14.50%815
VINCI15.25%64 524
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.37%36 049
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.89%35 103
QUANTA SERVICES12.04%22 990
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.15%20 816