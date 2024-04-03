3.4.2024 10:47:57 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Managers' Transactions

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has received notification pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation of transactions in Per Aarsleff Holding B shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities as well as persons closely associated with them. See the attached forms for further information.

Mogens Vedel Hestbæk, Koncernøkonomidirektør / Group CFO, +45 8744 2222

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.