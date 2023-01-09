Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:37 2023-01-09 am EST
292.50 DKK   +1.56%
01/03Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
AQ
2022Per aarsleff holding a/s - share buyback week 51 2022
AQ
2022Per Aarsleff A/s : Share buyback week 51 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 01 2023

01/09/2023 | 04:09am EST
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

365: 2 January 2023

4,784

267.63

1,280,349.57

366: 3 January 2023

9,000

269.75

2,427,746.40

367: 4 January 2023

5,745

277.07

1,591,754.51

368: 5 January 2023

5,585

281.92

1,574,534.93

369: 6 January 2023

5,853

287.03

1,680,014.10

Accumulated trading for days 365-369

30,967

276.24

8,554,399.51

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

1,074,138

247.27

265,597,464.31

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 09:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 17 729 M 2 528 M 2 528 M
Net income 2023 554 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2023 325 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 5 524 M 788 M 788 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 604
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 288,00 DKK
Average target price 340,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S9.92%788
VINCI5.56%58 908
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.00%35 567
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.66%33 857
QUANTA SERVICES-2.37%19 880
FERROVIAL, S.A.3.07%19 663