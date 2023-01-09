Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 01 2023

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 365: 2 January 2023 4,784 267.63 1,280,349.57 366: 3 January 2023 9,000 269.75 2,427,746.40 367: 4 January 2023 5,745 277.07 1,591,754.51 368: 5 January 2023 5,585 281.92 1,574,534.93 369: 6 January 2023 5,853 287.03 1,680,014.10 Accumulated trading for days 365-369 30,967 276.24 8,554,399.51 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,074,138 247.27 265,597,464.31

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.