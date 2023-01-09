Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 01 2023

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of
shares
bought back
Average
purchase
price
Amount, DKK
365: 2 January 2023
4,784
267.63
1,280,349.57
366: 3 January 2023
9,000
269.75
2,427,746.40
367: 4 January 2023
5,745
277.07
1,591,754.51
368: 5 January 2023
5,585
281.92
1,574,534.93
369: 6 January 2023
5,853
287.03
1,680,014.10
Accumulated trading for days 365-369
30,967
276.24
8,554,399.51
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
1,074,138
247.27
265,597,464.31
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
