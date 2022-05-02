Log in
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 17 2022

05/02/2022 | 03:27am EDT
02.05.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

206: 25 April 2022

2,428

271.24

658,580.43

207: 26 April 2022

3,329

273.45

910,307.39

208: 27 April 2022

3,105

270.05

838,497.49

209: 28 April 2022

2,874

272.44

783,004.92

210: 29 April 2022

3,061

272.56

834,301.87

Accumulated trading for days 206-210

14,797

271.99

4,024,692.11

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

493,561

278.54

137,476,201.00

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Read more

Share repurchase specification week 17 2022

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
