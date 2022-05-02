Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 17 2022

02.05.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

price Amount, DKK 206: 25 April 2022 2,428 271.24 658,580.43 207: 26 April 2022 3,329 273.45 910,307.39 208: 27 April 2022 3,105 270.05 838,497.49 209: 28 April 2022 2,874 272.44 783,004.92 210: 29 April 2022 3,061 272.56 834,301.87 Accumulated trading for days 206-210 14,797 271.99 4,024,692.11 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 493,561 278.54 137,476,201.00

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

