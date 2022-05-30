Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 21 2022

30.05.2022 - Company announcement
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
|
Trading day
|
Number of
shares
bought back
|
Average
purchase
price
|
Amount, DKK
|
225: 23 May 2022
|
1,572
|
258.29
|
406,024.49
|
226: 24 May 2022
|
3,403
|
255.81
|
870,521.09
|
227: 25 May 2022
|
3,500
|
255.12
|
892,924.55
|
Accumulated trading for days 225-227
|
8,475
|
255.98
|
2,169,470.13
|
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|
538,577
|
277.10
|
149,239,326.24
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
Share repurchase specification week 21 2022
