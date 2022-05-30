Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 21 2022

30.05.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 225: 23 May 2022 1,572 258.29 406,024.49 226: 24 May 2022 3,403 255.81 870,521.09 227: 25 May 2022 3,500 255.12 892,924.55 Accumulated trading for days 225-227 8,475 255.98 2,169,470.13 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 538,577 277.10 149,239,326.24

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

