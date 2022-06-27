Log in
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51 2022-06-27 am EDT
221.50 DKK    0.00%
05:36aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 25 2022
PU
06/24PER AARSLEFF A/S : Aarsleff enters into conditional agreement on acquisition of shares in Norwegian railway specialist
PU
06/24PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S (CPSE : PAAL B) agreed to acquire a 66.6% stake in Trym Anlegg AS from Tes As for NOK 240 million.
CI
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 25 2022

06/27/2022 | 05:36am EDT
27.06.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

242: 20 June 2022

1,859

219.96

408,904.52

243: 21 June 2022

2,591

219.94

569,856.51

244: 22 June 2022

2,477

215.37

533,459.60

245: 23 June 2022

3,082

212.31

654,336.65

246: 24 June 2022

1,885

218.59

412,040.45

Accumulated trading for days 242-246

11,894

216.80

2,578,597.73

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

593,184

273.02

161,951,479.91

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Share repurchase specification week 25 2022

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 750 M 2 375 M 2 375 M
Net income 2022 509 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net cash 2022 374 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,72x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 4 329 M 614 M 614 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 8 302
Free-Float 89,9%
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S-27.50%614
VINCI-5.55%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.09%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.01%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.18%18 804