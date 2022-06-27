Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 25 2022

27.06.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 242: 20 June 2022 1,859 219.96 408,904.52 243: 21 June 2022 2,591 219.94 569,856.51 244: 22 June 2022 2,477 215.37 533,459.60 245: 23 June 2022 3,082 212.31 654,336.65 246: 24 June 2022 1,885 218.59 412,040.45 Accumulated trading for days 242-246 11,894 216.80 2,578,597.73 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 593,184 273.02 161,951,479.91

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

