Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 25 2022

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of
shares
bought back
Average
purchase
price
Amount, DKK
242: 20 June 2022
1,859
219.96
408,904.52
243: 21 June 2022
2,591
219.94
569,856.51
244: 22 June 2022
2,477
215.37
533,459.60
245: 23 June 2022
3,082
212.31
654,336.65
246: 24 June 2022
1,885
218.59
412,040.45
Accumulated trading for days 242-246
11,894
216.80
2,578,597.73
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
593,184
273.02
161,951,479.91
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:35:08 UTC.