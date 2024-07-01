Per Aarsleff Holding A/S is a Denmark-based general infrastructure contractor. The Company operates in three main segments: Construction, Piling and Pipe Technologies. The Companyâs Construction activities include construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, sewerage systems with reservoirs, energy supply systems, communications networks and total technical contracts, among others. The Piling segment covers the activities related to the system of precast concrete piles, as well as geotechnical services and project-based activities involving foundation work. The Pipe Technologies segment is engaged in trenchless pipe renewal. The Company wholly owns over 30 direct and indirect subsidiaries, such as Dan Jord A/S, Petri & Haugsted as and Wicotec A/S, among others. The Company is active in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and Sweden, as well as in other countries. In June 2013, it became the sole shareholder in Insituform Rohrsanierungstechniken GmbH.