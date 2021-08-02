Log in
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/02 06:50:49 am
269.75 DKK   -0.28%
06:42aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 30 2021
PU
07/27PER AARSLEFF A/S : Aarsleff Holding A/S - Share Buyback week 29 2021
AQ
07/26PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 29 2021
PU
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 30 2021

08/02/2021 | 06:42am EDT
02.08.2021 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

21: 26 July 2021

2,653

274.01

726,941.90

22: 27 July 2021

2,915

269.54

425,311.07

23: 28 July 2021

1,579

269.35

785,710.56

24: 29 July 2021

3,000

274.57

823,698.00

25: 30 July 2021

2,403

270.19

649,267.05

Accumulated trading for days 21-25

12,550

271.79

3,410,928.58

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

52,924

278.39

14,733,456.88

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Also attached is the specification for transactions made under the share buyback programme in week 29, as the specification attached to the announcement of 26 July mistakenly comprised the transactions of week 28.

Read more

Week 29 2021 ver. 2 Share repurchase specificationWeek 30 2021 Share repurchase specification

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 301 M 2 283 M 2 283 M
Net income 2021 465 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net cash 2021 775 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 5 407 M 862 M 863 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 7 358
Free-Float 90,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 270,50 DKK
Average target price 330,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S-12.32%862
VINCI9.65%59 076
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED24.38%30 254
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.26%28 965
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.62%21 783
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.24.13%17 612