Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 30 2021

02.08.2021 - Company announcement
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
|
Trading day
|
Number of
shares
bought back
|
Average
purchase
price
|
Amount, DKK
|
21: 26 July 2021
|
2,653
|
274.01
|
726,941.90
|
22: 27 July 2021
|
2,915
|
269.54
|
425,311.07
|
23: 28 July 2021
|
1,579
|
269.35
|
785,710.56
|
24: 29 July 2021
|
3,000
|
274.57
|
823,698.00
|
25: 30 July 2021
|
2,403
|
270.19
|
649,267.05
|
Accumulated trading for days 21-25
|
12,550
|
271.79
|
3,410,928.58
|
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
|
52,924
|
278.39
|
14,733,456.88
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
Also attached is the specification for transactions made under the share buyback programme in week 29, as the specification attached to the announcement of 26 July mistakenly comprised the transactions of week 28.
