  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
  News
  Summary
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:24 2022-08-22 am EDT
213.25 DKK   -2.85%
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 33 2022

08/22/2022 | 03:36am EDT
22.08.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

272: 15 August 2022

2,832

228.88

648,195.52

273: 16 August 2022

3,421

226.30

774,157.93

274: 17 August 2022

3,495

221.77

775,101.88

275: 18 August 2022

3,549

218.36

774,968.16

276: 19 August 2022

2,607

218.68

570,088.07

Accumulated trading for days 272-276

15,904

222.74

3,542,511.56

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

672,176

266.79

179,328,410.23

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Read more

Share repurchase specification week 33 2022

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 07:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 818 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
Net income 2022 485 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net cash 2022 349 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 4 273 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 8 302
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 219,50 DKK
Average target price 360,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S-28.15%577
VINCI0.95%53 209
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.16%34 032
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.00%30 451
QUANTA SERVICES23.86%20 312
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.65%19 462