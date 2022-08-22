Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 33 2022

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of
shares
bought back
Average
purchase
price
Amount, DKK
272: 15 August 2022
2,832
228.88
648,195.52
273: 16 August 2022
3,421
226.30
774,157.93
274: 17 August 2022
3,495
221.77
775,101.88
275: 18 August 2022
3,549
218.36
774,968.16
276: 19 August 2022
2,607
218.68
570,088.07
Accumulated trading for days 272-276
15,904
222.74
3,542,511.56
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
672,176
266.79
179,328,410.23
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
