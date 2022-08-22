Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 33 2022

22.08.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

price Amount, DKK 272: 15 August 2022 2,832 228.88 648,195.52 273: 16 August 2022 3,421 226.30 774,157.93 274: 17 August 2022 3,495 221.77 775,101.88 275: 18 August 2022 3,549 218.36 774,968.16 276: 19 August 2022 2,607 218.68 570,088.07 Accumulated trading for days 272-276 15,904 222.74 3,542,511.56 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 672,176 266.79 179,328,410.23

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

