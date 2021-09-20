Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 37 2021

20.09.2021 - Company announcement
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of
shares
bought back
Average
purchase
price
Amount, DKK
56: 13 September 2021
2,582
279.71
722,202.96
57: 14 September 2021
2,129
275.90
587,393.02
58: 15 September 2021
2,494
275.90
688,082.88
59: 16 September 2021
2,399
275.78
661,603.42
60: 17 September 2021
2,284
276.55
631,646.60
Accumulated trading for days 56-60
11,888
276.83
3,290,928.86
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
135,718
281.84
38,250,188.81
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
