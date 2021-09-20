Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 37 2021

20.09.2021 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 56: 13 September 2021 2,582 279.71 722,202.96 57: 14 September 2021 2,129 275.90 587,393.02 58: 15 September 2021 2,494 275.90 688,082.88 59: 16 September 2021 2,399 275.78 661,603.42 60: 17 September 2021 2,284 276.55 631,646.60 Accumulated trading for days 56-60 11,888 276.83 3,290,928.86 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 135,718 281.84 38,250,188.81

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

