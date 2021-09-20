Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Per Aarsleff Holding A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 37 2021

09/20/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20.09.2021 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

56: 13 September 2021

2,582

279.71

722,202.96

57: 14 September 2021

2,129

275.90

587,393.02

58: 15 September 2021

2,494

275.90

688,082.88

59: 16 September 2021

2,399

275.78

661,603.42

60: 17 September 2021

2,284

276.55

631,646.60

Accumulated trading for days 56-60

11,888

276.83

3,290,928.86

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

135,718

281.84

38,250,188.81

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Read more

Share repurchase specification week 37 2021

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
05:02aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 37 2021
PU
04:37aPER AARSLEFF A/S : announces transactions carried out under the current share bu..
AQ
09/13PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 36 2021
PU
09/07PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 35 2021
AQ
09/06PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 35 2021
PU
09/06PER AARSLEFF A/S : announces transactions carried out under the current share bu..
AQ
08/31PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 34 2021
AQ
08/30PER AARSLEFF A/S : Share buyback week 34 2021
PU
08/26PER AARSLEFF A/S : Interim financial report for the period 1/10 2020-30/6 2021
PU
08/26PER AARSLEFF A/S : Interim financial report for the period 1 october 2020-30 jun..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 421 M 2 273 M 2 273 M
Net income 2021 481 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net cash 2021 370 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 5 524 M 872 M 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 581
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 277,50 DKK
Average target price 340,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S-10.05%872
VINCI5.90%58 010
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.24%32 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 919
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.23%21 252
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.32%21 107