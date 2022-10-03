Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 39 2022

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of
shares
bought back
Average
purchase
price
Amount, DKK
302: 26 September 2022
3,788
188.73
714,905.45
303: 27 September 2022
4,634
188.55
873,738.38
304: 28 September 2022
4,040
186.70
754,265.98
305: 29 September 2022
6,450
184.82
1,192,090.29
306: 30 September 2022
5,350
185.70
993,507.84
Accumulated trading for days 302-306
24,262
186.65
4,528,507.95
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
780,499
258.32
201,621,618.68
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
