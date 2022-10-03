Advanced search
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:48 2022-10-03 am EDT
185.90 DKK   -0.38%
Per Aarsleff A/s : Share buyback week 39 2022
PU
09/26Per aarsleff holding a/s - notification of managers transactions 09 2022
AQ
09/26Per Aarsleff A/s : Share buyback week 38 2022
PU
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 39 2022

10/03/2022 | 06:44am EDT
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

302: 26 September 2022

3,788

188.73

714,905.45

303: 27 September 2022

4,634

188.55

873,738.38

304: 28 September 2022

4,040

186.70

754,265.98

305: 29 September 2022

6,450

184.82

1,192,090.29

306: 30 September 2022

5,350

185.70

993,507.84

Accumulated trading for days 302-306

24,262

186.65

4,528,507.95

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

780,499

258.32

201,621,618.68

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 10:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
