Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 39 2022

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 302: 26 September 2022 3,788 188.73 714,905.45 303: 27 September 2022 4,634 188.55 873,738.38 304: 28 September 2022 4,040 186.70 754,265.98 305: 29 September 2022 6,450 184.82 1,192,090.29 306: 30 September 2022 5,350 185.70 993,507.84 Accumulated trading for days 302-306 24,262 186.65 4,528,507.95 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 780,499 258.32 201,621,618.68

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.