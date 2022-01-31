Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 4 2022

31.01.2022 - Company announcement
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
|
Trading day
|
Number of
shares
bought back
|
Average
purchase
price
|
Amount, DKK
|
144: 24 January 2022
|
1,792
|
295.48
|
529,498.55
|
145: 25 January 2022
|
1,693
|
296.47
|
501,928.45
|
146: 26 January 2022
|
1,087
|
300.35
|
326,485.45
|
147: 27 January 2022
|
1,335
|
300.01
|
400,516.55
|
148: 28 January 2022
|
1,808
|
301.37
|
544,876.96
|
Accumulated trading for days 144-148
|
7,715
|
298.55
|
2,303,305.96
|
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
|
348,704
|
282.78
|
98,607,355.90
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
Share repurchase specification week 04 2022
