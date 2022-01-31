Log in
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 4 2022

01/31/2022
31.01.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

144: 24 January 2022

1,792

295.48

529,498.55

145: 25 January 2022

1,693

296.47

501,928.45

146: 26 January 2022

1,087

300.35

326,485.45

147: 27 January 2022

1,335

300.01

400,516.55

148: 28 January 2022

1,808

301.37

544,876.96

Accumulated trading for days 144-148

7,715

298.55

2,303,305.96

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

348,704

282.78

98,607,355.90

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Read more

Share repurchase specification week 04 2022

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
