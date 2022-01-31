Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 4 2022

31.01.2022 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 144: 24 January 2022 1,792 295.48 529,498.55 145: 25 January 2022 1,693 296.47 501,928.45 146: 26 January 2022 1,087 300.35 326,485.45 147: 27 January 2022 1,335 300.01 400,516.55 148: 28 January 2022 1,808 301.37 544,876.96 Accumulated trading for days 144-148 7,715 298.55 2,303,305.96 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 348,704 282.78 98,607,355.90

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

