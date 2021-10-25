Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 42 2021

25.10.2021 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 81:18 October 2021 1,807 272.97 493,264.92 82: 19 October 2021 1,881 274.84 516,974.98 83: 20 October 2021 2,504 276.32 691,895.51 84: 21 October 2021 2,383 277.40 661,044.91 85: 22 October 2021 1,137 281.20 319,728.49 Accumulated trading for days 81-85 9,712 276.25 2,682,908.82 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 191,820 278.06 53,337,303.35

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Read more