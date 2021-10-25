Log in
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 42 2021

10/25/2021 | 05:24am EDT
25.10.2021 - Company announcement

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

81:18 October 2021

1,807

272.97

493,264.92

82: 19 October 2021

1,881

274.84

516,974.98

83: 20 October 2021

2,504

276.32

691,895.51

84: 21 October 2021

2,383

277.40

661,044.91

85: 22 October 2021

1,137

281.20

319,728.49

Accumulated trading for days 81-85

9,712

276.25

2,682,908.82

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

191,820

278.06

53,337,303.35

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Share repurchase specification week 42 2021

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
