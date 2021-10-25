Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 42 2021

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. According to the programme, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will in the period until 1 April 2022 buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 125 million and with a maximum of 500,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of
shares
bought back
Average
purchase
price
Amount, DKK
81:18 October 2021
1,807
272.97
493,264.92
82: 19 October 2021
1,881
274.84
516,974.98
83: 20 October 2021
2,504
276.32
691,895.51
84: 21 October 2021
2,383
277.40
661,044.91
85: 22 October 2021
1,137
281.20
319,728.49
Accumulated trading for days 81-85
9,712
276.25
2,682,908.82
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
191,820
278.06
53,337,303.35
See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
Per Aarsleff A/S published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:23:02 UTC.