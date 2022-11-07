Advanced search
    PAAL B   DK0060700516

PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S

(PAAL B)
2022-11-07
218.00 DKK   +1.87%
04:42aPer Aarsleff A/s : Share buyback week 44 2022
PU
04:12aPer Aarsleff Holding A/S announces transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme in accordance with the "safe harbour method"
AQ
11/01Per aarsleff holding a/s - share buyback week 43 2022
AQ
Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 44 2022

11/07/2022
On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of
shares
bought back

Average
purchase
price

Amount, DKK

327: 31 October 2022

3,535

211.75

748,521.05

328: 1 November 2022

7,579

213.34

1,616,888.70

329: 2 November 2022

5,114

212.15

1,084,946.86

330: 3 November 2022

4,930

212.27

1,046,469.90

331: 4 November 2022

4,350

214.64

933,680.09

Accumulated trading for days 327-331

25,508

212.89

5,430,506.60

Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

919,924

248.97

229,028,886.43

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 062 M 2 273 M 2 273 M
Net income 2022 492 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
Net cash 2022 266 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 4 115 M 548 M 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 586
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 214,00 DKK
Average target price 360,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Kristian Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Vedel Hestbæk Group Chief Financial Officer
Ebbe Malte Iversen Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen Independent Director
Charlotte Strand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S-29.95%548
VINCI3.33%52 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.33%34 500
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.60%28 139
QUANTA SERVICES28.00%20 974
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.37%17 012