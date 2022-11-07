Per Aarsleff A/S : Share buyback week 44 2022

On 28 June 2021, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement no. 9 of 28 May 2021. On 25 February 2022, the programme was increased and extended cf. company announcement no. 27, and until 1 March 2023, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will buy back own B shares up to a maximum value of DKK 325 million and with a maximum of 1,300,000 B shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of

shares

bought back Average

purchase

price Amount, DKK 327: 31 October 2022 3,535 211.75 748,521.05 328: 1 November 2022 7,579 213.34 1,616,888.70 329: 2 November 2022 5,114 212.15 1,084,946.86 330: 3 November 2022 4,930 212.27 1,046,469.90 331: 4 November 2022 4,350 214.64 933,680.09 Accumulated trading for days 327-331 25,508 212.89 5,430,506.60 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 919,924 248.97 229,028,886.43

See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.